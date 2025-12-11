Three more cruise ships to dock in St Kitts and Nevis

St. Kitts and Nevis: After a one-day call of two cruise ships carrying nearly 5,000 passengers arrived on Tuesday, three more ships are set to dock in St. Kitts and Nevis this Wednesday adding to the island’s busy cruise season.

With a combined capacity of about 5,000 passengers, the two ships, Celebrity Ascent and the Marella Discovery 2, arrived on Tuesday and spent a single day on the island. The Marella Discovery 2 arrived from Tortola and carried 1,804 passengers while Celebrity Ascent arrived from Dominica carrying 3,088 passengers.

From St. Kitts and Nevis, the Marella Discovery 2 and Celebrity Ascent set sail to their separate destinations, with the Marella Discovery 2 heading to its homeport in Port Everglades in Miami and Celebrity setting sail to Guadeloupe.

Following the departures of these two ships, St. Kitts and Nevis is said to expect the arrival of three more ships today, Wednesday, 10th 2025 at Port Zante. The cruise activity in St. Kitts and Nevis continues to boom as the Celebrity Apex, Britannia, Mein Schiff 2 and the Marella Explorer 2 are predicted to boost tourism arrival and commercial activities in the nation.

These past two weeks St. Kitts and Nevis has experienced a large wave of cruise tourism as the Azamara Onward and two Norwegian cruise line ships docked last Sunday, and four cruise ships arrived this Monday. The two cruise ships (the Norwegian Gateway and the Norwegian Gem) that docked on Sunday had nearly 7,000 passengers on board while the four (the Norwegian Breakaway, the Arvia, the AIDAmar and the Silver Ray) which docked on Monday carried over 11,600 passengers on board.

All these ships later sailed to their respective destinations but not before boosting the nation’s local economy as the passengers engaged in many diverse activities such as going on pre-booked island tours, snorkeling, shopping, etc.