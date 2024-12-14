Dr Douglas to host Children Christmas Party for constituency #6

The party has invited the children aged 2 to 11 years at the venues where leaders of St Kitts and Nevis Labour Party will interact with them.

14th of December 2024

St Kitts and Nevis: The much-anticipated Children’s Christmas Party for Constituency #6 will return to St Kitts and Nevis on December 21, 2024, under the patronage of Dr Denzil Douglas. The calendar of the parties in different constituencies has been shared by the Labour Party, inviting children from across the country. 

The parties for Children Christmas will start on December 15, 2024, at Beach Allen Primary School from 3:30 pm to 7:00 pm. It will welcome the children from the community and enhance the interaction during festival holidays in the constituency #1. 

For Constituency #2, the Christmas Party will be held at Dorset Park on December 19, 2024, in the presence of several government officials from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. 

For Constituency #3, the Christmas Party for Children will be hosted at two different locations, providing entertainment and festive vibes to the citizens. The party will be held at Dr William Connor Primary School and Bronte Welsh Primary School on December 21, 2024 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm. 

Three locations are set for the party in Constituency #4 on December 21, 2024 from 2 pm to 6 pm. The locations will include Half Way Tree Hard Court, Verchild’s Hard Court and Challengers Hard Court where children will be invited for Christmas carols. 

On December 21, 2024, the Christmas Party will also be held at Constituency #5 from 2: 00 pm to 6: 00 pm. The party will feature community drive Through where patrons will be gathered and host street parade.

Dr Douglas will also host the party on December 21, 2024 for Constituency #6 in the schools including Newton Ground Primary School, St Paul’s Primary School, Dieppe Bay Primary School, Parson Ground Hard Court, Saddlers Primary School from 1 pm to 5 pm. 

For Constituency #7, the parties will be held at Edgar T Morris Primary School, Manson’s Pavilion, Molineuax Pavilion, Lodge Band House and Ottley’s Hard Court on December 19, 2024 from 2: 00 pm to 5 pm. 

For Constituency #8, the parties will be held at Louis Phillip Jones Multipurpose Centre, and National Heroes Park on December 19, 2024 from 2 pm to 6 pm. The parties for Maynard’s Park in Cayon and St Peter’s Constituency Office will be held on December 21, 2024 from 2 pm to 6 pm. 

Anglina Byron

