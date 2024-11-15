St Kitts and Nevis Fisheries sector expects to generate over $15M revenue in 2024: Samal Duggins

The facilities in the fisheries sector have increased productivity and fostered a supportive working environment across St Kitts and Nevis.

15th of November 2024

St Kitts and Nevis: Fisheries Sector of St Kitts and Nevis is expected to record over $15 million revenue in 2024 with the advancement in the local products and the communities. Minister of Agriculture- Samal Duggins announced the details and noted that the investment in the fisherfolks is predicted to deliver positive results. 

The facilities in the fisheries sector have increased productivity and fostered a supportive working environment across St Kitts and Nevis. The communication measures have been enhanced, aiming to provide proper facilities to the local community so that they can enhance their food productivity. 

While enhancing the agriculture sector, the government through the Department of Fisheries and Marine Resources has invested in the fisherfolk. The investment has been made to undertake the major renovation of fisheries complexes in Basseterre and Old Road. Further upgrades have been included improvements in the structure of the several complexes and enhancement of the ambiance across St Kitts and Nevis

Several new crucial equipment has been placed in the position for driving significant support to the fisheries sector. In addition to that, the highly anticipated ice machine has been deployed in Old Road and the fish depot has been fully operationalized by the government. The transformation will have a positive impact on the profitability and sustainability of the vital industry, making fisherfolk earn quite well from their local offerings. 

It will provide a record-breaking intake of over $15 million in 2023 which is also considered highest in the past decade. Minister Samal Duggins noted that the investment will support the fisheries and fisherfolks of St Kitts and Nevis while investing in the growth and resilience of this essential sector. 

The revenue will enhance food production with local products and promote high-quality products with sustainable practices. It will foster the food security in St Kitts and Nevis, enhancing the value chain, reduce waste and increase the economic value derived from sufficient food production. 

The investment in the fisheries sector will empower the sustainable agenda of St Kitts and Nevis by promoting the 25 by 25 agenda. It will reduce food imports by 25% by the end of 2025, while ensuring food security in the country. 

Share:

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Anglina Byron

Related Articles

Ishona Charles and Tyler Smith to represent Grenada at Paris Paralympics 2024 (PC - Facebook)
News

Ishona Charles and Tyler Smith to represent Grenada at Paris Paralympics...

Friday, 15th Nov 2024

Accused man in Tabaquite murder case appears in high court.
Trinidad and Tobago

Accused man in Tabaquite murder case appears in high court

Friday, 15th Nov 2024

Five things you need to know about exclusive Investment Gateway Summit 2024
News

Five things you need to know about exclusive Investment Gateway Summit 20...

Friday, 15th Nov 2024

Mentally ill prisoner killed by four inmates in Clarendon. Image Credit: Daily Telegraph
Jamaica

Mentally ill prisoner killed by four inmates in Clarendon

Friday, 15th Nov 2024

Dominica: 2024 G6NA exam carded for May 23-24
News

Dominica: 2024 G6NA exam carded for May 23-24

Friday, 15th Nov 2024

Dominica Cable Car Project: Work progressing on Tower 7, showing positive signs
News

Dominica Cable Car Project: Work progressing on Tower 7, shows promising...

Friday, 15th Nov 2024

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Nevis: CCM team kickstarts annual cleanup drive at Gallows Bay

Friday, 15th Nov 2024

Caribbean

The Release of the CBI Index 2024: A Comprehensive Review of Citizenship...

Friday, 15th Nov 2024