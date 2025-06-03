“Take Action Now”: PM Drew’s urgent call as Hurricane season approaches

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew has urged locals for an immediate and proactive approach as the 2025 Hurricane season started across the Caribbean and the Americas. In a national address, he has warned the citizens of a proactive season this year and has appealed them for awareness during times of national emergency.

Prime Minister Drew emphasized that while hurricane seasons are an annual reality, complacency can have devastating consequences. He backed these claims citing the latest projections from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The Prime Minister revealed that this year the season is expected to bring as many as 19 named storms, and up to 10 hurricanes, out of which 5 have the potential of reaching a major hurricane of up to Category 3, 4 or 5.

“These are not just numbers,” Dr. Drew warned. “They are a sobering reminder of the real and serious threats we face.”

He then referred to the recent impact of climate change stating that storms are being fuelled by certain circumstances which have made the natural calamity even more intense. He stated that these storms intensify into disasters and if not cause major damage through heavy rainfall and flooding.

PM Drew referred to the work done and the collaborations made by the government in order to be prepared for the upcoming hurricane season. He stated that the authorities are working tirelessly with the national emergency stakeholders, including NEMA, to strengthen the disaster response capacity, conduct national drills, review protocols, and build resilience in the island’s critical infrastructure.

“We continue to invest in stronger public utilities, more reliable communication systems, and better equipped emergency shelters. But government preparedness alone is not enough,” PM Drew added.

He then stated that it is a shared responsibility of the government and the citizens to stay cautious during the disaster. He added that residents should respond immediately and take action and don’t wait for a warning to rush to the hardware store or supermarket for urgent preparations, rather stay prepared beforehand.

“I am urging every family to ensure that you have your family disaster plan in place. Sit with your loved ones and review your plan. Know where you will shelter,” PM Drew emphasized.

PM Drew concluded his address by stating that locals should not rely on social media for updates rather follow reputed news sites or weather departments for quick updates. Notably, this year the hurricane season is expected to be above average by many trusted sources across the met department.

Caribbean nations prepare for 2025 Hurricane season

The Caribbean nations in response to which have been preparing well to make sure the damage from this year’s season is least felt. Last year, Hurricane Beryl, and Milton were two of the major hurricanes that caused a lot of damage to the Caribbean nations and parts of Florida and cities located near to the Gulf of America.

These intense hurricanes including Beryl which was the earliest predicted Category 5 hurricane ever in the history caused the most damage to Grenada and its sister islands, to which the islands are still recovering.