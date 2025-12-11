Air Transat launches non-stop winter service between Guyana and Canada

Guyana: Air Transat launched a non-stop winter service between Toronto-Pearson (YYZ) and Georgetown, Guyana (GEO) starting this December. With this, travelling to Guyana from Canada will soon become easier and more affordable as the route will operate twice a week.

The route will operate every Tuesday and Friday and the services will be operated from December 16, 2025 until April 24, 2026. The service were announced in a release issued on May 8, 2025.

The move comes as travel demand to Guyana continues to increase among the Guyanese diaspora and Canadian travellers seeking new Caribbean destinations. Air Transat says the seasonal service forms part of its expanded winter network, offering Canadians a direct link to the South American nation during peak travel months.

The airline expects strong uptake from both leisure travellers and Guyanese families residing in Canada who fly home during the holiday period and the early New Year season. Air Transat will operate the new route with the A321LR, an aircraft known for its efficiency. The A321LR provides passengers with a comfortable and enjoyable flying experience with its ergonomic cabins and cutting-edge in-flight entertainment system. It also has club class seats, allowing passengers to enjoy a premium travel experience to their destination.

Air Transat is a leading travel brand that was voted the 2024 World’s Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards. In December 2024, Air Canada announced plans to launch direct flights between Guyana and Canada in 2025. More than one million passengers have already arrived in Guyana so far in 2025, which is a 15 per cent increase from the previous year.

In addition to unlocking new commercial, tourism, and economic opportunities in Guyana and the Caribbean, these new airlines have greatly improved connectivity between numerous nations.