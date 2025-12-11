Trinidad and Tobago: Woman and partner found dead in Claxton Bay

Police officials were contacted and upon reaching the scene they discovered both the bodies in the room, following which they started their investigation.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 42-year-old mother of two, Angel Lutchman, was found with her throat slit and multiple wounds on her body on December 9. Her boyfriend, 29-year-old Shazard Mohammed, was discovered hanging next to her.

The bodies of both the deceased were discovered in the bedroom of her Pranz Gardens, Claxton Bay home by Lutchman's 11-year-old son around 7 am, when he returned back to his home after spending the night at an aunt’s house.

During the investigation Mark, the brother of Lutchman, told the officials that “the relationship between his sister and her boyfriend was very abusive, as he used to beat her.” he also told the officials that “I never supported or liked their relationship because of the age difference between them.”

Further he stated that “This was a poisonous relationship from the beginning and they never stopped keeping it ongoing. They used to fight on a daily basis but keep coming back to each other. Two of them keep making up and this is the end product of their relationship.”

“I once told her to end her relationship with her abusive boyfriend, when he severely injured her during their fight, but she did not listen and continued their relationship,” he further reported.

Mark also reported that his sister had a restraining order against Mohammed, but still stayed with him, even though four months ago Mohammed threatened to kill her in front of the brother.

“I came on many occasions to try and weep when they had their fallouts and the last time I came (in July), he told me in front of this house that ‘I'm going to kill your sister, I don’t mind what police will do to me or what they have to say to me.”

Authorities have sent both the bodies for post mortem examination. The accurate cause for the death of the couple is still under investigation.