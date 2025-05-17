St Kitts and Nevis relaunches Associates Degree in Nursing at CFBC

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew announced the relaunch during a press conference, highlighting it as part of his government's push to make nursing more accessible, especially for youth.

St Kitts and Nevis: The government has reintroduced the Associate Degree in Nursing Program at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College in St Kitts and Nevis. This step has been taken during the Nurses week, to attract more applicants and to make nursing more accessible for everyone.

This was announced by the Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, during a press conference. He also shared a video clip from the same and emphasized that the launch is a part of his labour led government to make nursing more accessible and attract more people to the profession, especially the youth.

The Prime Minister during his statement said that the relaunching of the associate's degree is a vital step in helping the nurses to bridge the gap of getting a good degree and start working. Nurses have to complete a full degree of four years, and then they have to do another 1.5 years long midwifery degree, however, with the associates degree, the nurses will be competent enough to start working immediately after the completion of the course.

“So it will be very much hospital-based, so that the skills that are necessary can be acquired quite quickly and efficiently and effectively to be applied,” the Prime Minister said.

He continued adding that the associates degree will significantly cut the time of study and will focus on much more practical and hospital-based studies. The associate's degree was earlier part of CFBC but was later removed from the course list and was delivered at colleges only.

“But we have come to recognize that this was something that we need to go back to so that we can get sufficient of our people, a sufficient number of our people into nursing, which is an excellent career. And to make sure that the gaps that we have, we can fill them very quickly with very competent people. So that is the strategy behind it,” the Prime Minister said.

Apart from this, the government has also been involved in delivering more to the healthcare sector of the twin island federation. The islands have made significant strides over the years and continue to advance with more upgrades and additions.

Recently, the Government of Taiwan also delivered vital medical equipment to the federation in order to strengthen the healthcare system of the country and delivering quality care to the people of St Kitts and Nevis.