Tropical Storm Sonia formed near Eastern Pacific with wind speed of 45 mph 

Caribbean: Tropical Storm Sonia is forming near the Eastern Pacific with a wind speed of 45 mph and further weakening in the sea. As per the update, there is no land threat for the Americas and the Caribbean and the fizzles could be formed in the upcoming days.

Amid the threat of Hurricane Melissa, there are also chances of the formation of another storm in the Southwest of Baja, California. Tropical Storm Sonia is located approximately 965 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja California and it will continue drifting westward and further weaken to a depression by Tuesday with no coastal threat.

Hurricane Melissa is moving towards Jamaica with a wind speed of 175 mph due to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. From the West to the East, strong winds and heavy rains have also lashed the island as it is expected to make landfall on Tuesday.

The National Hurricane Centre announced that the citizens are required to prepare themselves as they are required to safeguard themselves and their families. As per the updates, there are chances of flash flooding, landslides, and destructive winds that will continue and cause widespread infrastructure damage, power and communication outages.

The NHC added that there are also chances of the total structural failure that will be formed near the path of Melissa’s centre. The life-threatening storm can surge and there are also chances of damaging waves that are expected throughout the day.

Catastrophic flash flooding and landslides are also expected across Southwestern Haiti and southern portions of the Dominican Republic through midweek. The conditions for the Tropical Storm are also expected later today and Wednesday.

Hurricane conditions, life-threatening storm surge and heavy rainfall are also expected across portions of the southeastern and central Bahamas on Wednesday. There is also need for the complete preparations as the significant storm surge is also expected in Turks and Caicos Islands on Wednesday.