Grenada solid waste management firm signs MoU with China’s Grandblue Environment for transformative changes

On January 6, 2025, an MoU was signed between GSWMA and Grandblue Environment to explore advanced technologies for improving Grenada's waste management.

Relations between Grenada and China have touched another new high with the former’s solid waste management authority (Grenada Solid Waste Management Authority) signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China’s Grandblue Environment Company Ltd. to transform the host nation’s waste-management sector. The Chinese firm works on the environmental service industry

The non-binding and non-exclusive MoU was signed on January 6, 2025, to formulate a plan to establish technical cooperation to bring tangible transformation in Grenada’s waste-management sector through applications of advanced technologies. The plan is expected to be developed over six the next months.

The applications include but are not limited to waste and waste water treatment, waste-to-energy recycling, sludge treatment, waste collection schemes and other best practices for environmental protection.

The document was signed by Lyndon Robertson, general manager of GSWMA, and Dr Hanwei Zhang, chief technology officer of Grandblue Environment, after meetings with directors and staff members of GSWMA. Zheng was in the Caribbean island for a three-day visit which concluded with GSWMA’s facilities on mainland Grenada.

Zhang hopeful about collaboration

Calling it a good start, Zhang said both sides will move ahead fast in the next six months to come up with a good quality proposal for the eco-park. He described his visit to Grenada as a fruitful one and commended Grenada’s solid waste management efforts and achievements despite limitations. Zhang expressed hope that the two companies’ cooperation will move to the next level in solid waste management.

The Chinese expert also met members of the GWSMA’s Board of Directors, management team, various stakeholders in waste management, and other interest groups, to speak about the collaboration during his stay in Grenada.

GSWMA general manager speaks

Robertson said they were still in the initial stage of the arrangement and the Mou authorized by the Cabinet allowed the partnership between the GSWMA and Grandblue to develop the technical and financial proposal to develop a replica of an eco-village and industrial park for sustainable management.

The partnership is significant for the GWSMA as it facilitates its mission to realize the strategic goal of minimizing the waste sent to the landfill by 80 per cent by 2035. Robertson, however, expressed optimism that the goal can be surpassed.

“Based on the model that we saw at the Grandblue industrial park, we have the potential that if we were to succeed, we would be able to recycle 100 per cent of the solid waste generated in Grenada. We would be developing that model based on our generation rate and what suits Grenada with regards to our various waste streams and what the products that we intend to generate from various waste streams and the amount of energy that we need to produce,” Robertson said.

The MoU outlines the collaboration framework between the two companies over the possible development of an industrial eco-village, which seeks to reduce waste significantly through innovative recycling and waste-diversion technologies, enhanced water-management infrastructure, and an improved circular economy model.

The key areas highlighted for cooperation are landfilling and its restoration, recycling of agricultural waste, recycling of all waste streams wherever possible, sludge treatment, and other environmental fields that need to be addressed as per Grenada’s solid waste treatment needs and technology. The experience of Grandblue Environment has also been a key factor in determining the areas.

Culture resilience ministry’s permanent secretary speaks

Perron Johnson, permanent secretary within Grenada’s Ministry of Climate Resilience, the Environment and Renewable Energy, spoke about the MoU at a stakeholder consultation saying its signing was significant for the desired transformation the ministry intends to see in the waste-management sector.

She said the government was also looking forward to the benefits the partnership with proven experts in the field in China can offer.

“This is another transformative initiative of the Ministry of Climate Resilience and by extension the Government of Grenada who are not just looking at solid waste management as another activity but are absolutely serious about the investments made,” she said.

“The Government of Grenada is making a significant investment in solid waste management to ensure that the transformative initiative we want to see is executed throughout Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique is truly recognized.”

She also said the government doesn’t have all the expertise in the field and has taken a comprehensive approach whereby the private sector, non-governmental organizations and anybody having the know-how can help it capitalize on the advantage the MoU offers.

Johnson also said the MoU was signed following a period of engagement with Grandblue Environment guided by the Grenadian Ambassador to China, Ian Marshall, company representatives, her ministry and the GSWMA.

The development also took place ahead of Grenadian Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell’s historic visit to China to mark the 20th anniversary of the resumption of diplomatic relations between the two countries.