Majestic Princess makes inaugural call to Saint Lucia

Passengers onboard the Majestic Princess with pre-packed tours visited destinations such as Piton Coastal, Soufriere and other places to enhance their experience with land and sea adventures.

Castries, Saint Lucia: Majestic Princess from Princess Cruises made its debut call to Port Castries with more than 3000 passengers on Monday. Passengers onboard the vessel explored Saint Lucia’s culture as dance performers and local musicians welcomed with vibrant display of traditional attire and music of steelpan.

Visitors explored Castries’ Street life where they tried local products and souvenirs outlined the local shop owners and small businesses. The scores of visitors also enhance their experience with island’s diverse offerings and interacted with the local community of Saint Lucia.

Passengers explored hotspot destinations

Passengers onboard the Majestic Princess with pre-packed tours visited destinations such as Piton Coastal, Soufriere and other places to enhance their experience with land and sea adventures.

The arrival of tourists from across the globe derived economic boom and tourism growth as street vendors and other local business owners received exclusive business opportunities. Passengers shopped for local arts and crafts and got the chance to get involved in the practice of duty-free shopping at Port Castries.

Welcome Majestic Princess! 🚢✨



Today, Saint Lucia proudly welcomes Majestic Princess from Princess Cruises on her inaugural call to Port Castries! 🌴 This marks another milestone for our island as a top cruise destination.#PrincessCruises #PortCastries #SaintLucia pic.twitter.com/lnr6VtF1wU — Saint Lucia Government (@SaintLuciaGov) January 27, 2025

Welcome Ceremony at Port Castries

The passengers received a warm reception and welcome at Port Castries with the sounds of steelpan music and the cultural showcase of the performers. CEO of Saint Lucia Tourism Authority Louis Lewis and the team extended warm welcome to Majestic Princess along with other representatives.

Majestic Princess with its capacity to carry over 3,560 guests will offer cruise call to Saint Lucia again for cruise season 2024/2025.

Cruise schedule 2024/2025

A total of 14 cruise ships will arrive in Saint Lucia for the period between January 26 to February 1, 2025, under the cruise season. The first ship was the Majestic Princess which made its inaugural call on Monday, while the second ship of the period will be Iona which will arrive on January 28, 2025, with a capacity of 6509 passengers.

Sea Cloud II will arrive on January 28, 2025, with a capacity of 96 passengers and Resilience Lady will arrive on January 29, 2025, with 2770 passengers. On the same day, Marella Voyager will dock at Port Castries with 1912 passengers.

Arvia, Viking Sea, Explora 2 and Le Champion will dock at Port Castries on January 30, 2025, with 6509, 930, 100 and 184 passengers respectively. Norwegian Viva, AIDA Abella and Wind Spirit will offer service to Saint Lucia on January 31, 2025. The passenger capacity of Viva is 3221, AIDAbella is 2500 and 148 capacity is for Wind Spirit. Sea Cloud will arrive on February 1, 2025, with 64 passengers and Britannia will also dock on February 1, 2025, with 4324 passengers.