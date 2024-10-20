Category 1 Hurricane Oscar causes landslide in Bahamas, Turks and Caicos

The footage and glimpses showcased that the winds have picked up in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos, causing heavy rainfall and high-speed winds.

Caribbean: The category 1 Hurricane Oscar with packing winds of 85mph has been impacting the Bahamas and the neighbouring islands Turks and Caicos. The warnings and watches have been issued for these islands as the situation could pose a threat with torrential rainfall, life-threatening thunderstorms and extensive flooding.

The footage and glimpses showcased that the winds have picked up in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos, causing heavy rainfall and high-speed winds. It has been causing damage to the trees and other infrastructure across the island nation, making people scared about the impact of the natural calamity.

According to the met department, Hurricane Oscar is likely to impact of the West of the Caribbean and the mainland of the United States will remain away from its eye. The calamity is the 15 named storm of the season, and the met department noted that the Hurricane Season is pending for one and half months.

Residents in the Turks and Caicos showcased the impact through the social media where trees are falling, and the thunderstorms are causing the landslides. The weather department stated that the residents in Inagua will begin to feel tropical storm conditions at around midnight. The citizens are also asked to take shelter as their homes could be unsafe during the heavy rainfall and highspeed wind.

While there is no national lockdown yet, there is an expectation that residents will wrap up storm preparations and retreat indoors as soon as possible. Due to Hurricane Oscar, the electricity network has been widely impacted as the houses have lost their powers. Several portions of Turks and Caicos are still facing the conditions of the natural calamity, and it is expected to pose major threat tonight.

Recently Florida and the Western Caribbean have been widely impacted by the Hurricane Milton which has brought massive landslide in the United States. Notably, Caribbean is still facing the consequences of the first hurricane Beryl which has devastated Grenada, St Vincent and the Grenadines and other neighbouring island nations.

The government leaders of these island nations always spoke about their contribution towards the climate change and stated that the developed world should take their responsibility for increasing the carbon footprints, leading to these consequences in the small world.

Hurricane Season will run through November 30, 2024, and the 15 named storm has been impacting these small island nations harshly. In the remaining one and half-month, the predictions for other hurricanes have been made, asking the citizens to brace themselves for the upcoming threats.

