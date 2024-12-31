Trinidadian Joshua Regrello sets Guinness Word Record, plays steelpan for 31hrs straight

In his 31-hour long performance, Regrello played true styles of the culture of Trinidad and Tobago and performed Trini music.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 27-year-old musician Joshua Regrello from Trinidad and Tobago played steelpan for 31 hours straight in the marathon and set the Guinness World Record. He performed on the national instrument and created history by becoming the longest steelpan-player from the small island nation.

The performance of the musician was aired live on YouTube and Facebook where netizens showered their love for making history. His name is added to the World Record upon which he also expressed delight to his fans and supporters for witnessing his success.

In his 31-hour long performance, Regrello played true styles of the culture of Trinidad and Tobago and performed Trini music. To end his performance, he also played the national anthem of the country to mark his sense of gratitude to his family and friends.

During the performance, he added that this was not just a victory for him as the performance was part of everyone who wished for the best.

Regrello is known for his music and steelpan expertise who have performed at several global stages and represented Trinidad and Tobago in numerous competitions. He also gets the chance to perform steelpan on the Great Wall of China, solidifying his position and legacy in the music industry.

The musician has also showcased the vibrant culture of the Caribbean region and made waves across the globe with his sensational presence on the stage.

Performance for 31-hour long

While performing for the record, Regrello performed “You Raise Me Up” to start his marathon and then several artistes, singers and instrumentalists joined to support his journey. According to the rules, he was asked to take a break for five minutes after performing for one hour.

Due to this, he has taken a break for half-hour in total and also played with grabbing a quick bite or drink. Regrello also made the audience stand during the playing of the national anthem of Trinidad and Tobago due to which, he secured the record.