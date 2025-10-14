Celebrity Reflection arrives in Antigua and Barbuda with 3046 passengers

The cruise ship arrived at 8:00 am and is scheduled to depart at 6:00 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda: Celebrity Reflection arrived in Antigua and Barbuda with 3046 passengers onboard on Monday (October 13, 2025). It is the third cruise call of the 2025/2026 cruise season for the month of October, enhancing the tourism sector of the country.

The cruise ship arrived at 8: 00 am in the morning and is expected to depart from the island at 6: 00 pm. It has been docked at St John’s and the visitors explored the top attractions, events, shopping, dining and other local offerings of Antigua and Barbuda.

Earlier, Antigua Cruise Port shared the schedule of the cruise season for the month of October and noted that around 10 cruise vessels will arrive in the country. The season was opened with Rhapsody of the Seas, from the cruise line of Royal Caribbean International and has the capacity of 2040 passengers.

The second cruise ship of the seas is Celebrity Reflection with a capacity of 3046 passengers which arrived on October 3, 2025. Now, Queen Elizabeth will arrive on October 20, 2025 with a cruise capacity of 2080 passenger. It is from Cunard Cruise Line and will be arrived at St John’s.

On October 22, 2025, Antigua and Barbuda will welcome Regal Princess from the Princess Cruises cruise line. It has a passenger capacity of 3560 with an arrival time of 8:00 pm and the departure time of 6:00 pm.

The day will welcome two cruise ships and the second ship of the day will be Grand Princess from the cruise line of Princess Cruises and has the capacity of 2606 passengers. The arrival time of the ship will be 7:00 am and the departure time of the ship will be 5:00 pm.

On October 26, 2025, two cruise ships will be arriving including Disney Magic and Celebrity Reflection. On October 27, 2025, Mein Schiff 2 will arrive in the country and on October 30, 2025, Rhapsody of the Seas will be arrived with a passenger capacity of 2040.