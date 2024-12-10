St Kitts and Nevis: East Street gears up for construction of new smart homes

The removal of these structures will commence the construction of another set of apartments under the initiative of St Kitts and Nevis.

St Kitts and Nevis: The land clearing at the corner of East Street and Pond Road in Basseterre has started to prepare more area for the construction of the new units for the climate-smart house initiative.

The removal of these structures will commence the construction of another set of apartments under the initiative of St Kitts and Nevis. The demolition of the properties will also enhance safety and combat illegal activities at the site, aiming to build new and vibrant communities across the area.

The demolition is taking place with the help of the partnership between the National Housing Corporation (NHC) and the government of St Kitts and Nevis. It will rebuild the existing homes and systematically design areas for the construction of new apartments.

Earlier, the government of St Kitts and Nevis conducted a land clearing process in Ottley's community where the construction of new smart homes will begin early next year. With this, affordable, high-quality and climate-resilient houses will be provided to the citizens who are low-middle-income families.

Now, the construction of the new housing units will also start soon in the St. Peter’s and Sandy Point area where the land clearing process is underway. The process will continue throughout the week and the NHC St Kitts will provide updates on the project.

The climate-smart homes initiative is designed to provide homes to the countrymen who are financially challenged and lost their spaces in some unfavorable circumstances.

In addition to that, a subsidized apartment complex project is currently underway in East Street, Ponds Extension. The programme is currently in the advanced stages where the team has been working to actively pour concrete for the roof slab with the use of a concrete pump truck.

Now, the rebar reinforcement work has already started, and the project has been progressing with the help of Deputy Prime Minister Dr Geoffrey Hanley.