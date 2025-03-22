"A Beautiful Sight": PM Drew welcomes children at World Down Syndrome Day event

The Prime Minister called the children taking part in the parade a beautiful sight full of joy and energy.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Terrance Drew celebrated the World Down Syndrome Day at government headquarters by welcoming the parade and engaging with the participants in fun activities. He greeted the children along with his colleagues and his wife.

The Prime Minister called the children taking part in the parade a beautiful sight full of joy and energy. He emphasized that the children were very engaging, happy and eager to meet the government officials. Along with his colleagues, the Prime Minister cheered them with pride and motivated them to stay confident and charismatic.

To cheer them up and participate with the kids better, the government officials wore brightly coloured socks in order to celebrate the day, which he called as a simple gesture that carries a powerful message of support and solidarity.

PM emphasized that World Down Syndrome Day serves as a reminder that the world should continue to build a more inclusive society where people with Down Syndrome, and all individuals with disabilities are not only accepted but embraced.

He also shared a social media post sharing a glimpse from the event in photographs, where first lady, Diani Jimesha Prince-Drew, Deputy Prime Minister Geoffrey Hanley, Premier of Nevis, Mark Brantley and other members of the cabinet were seen spending time with the kids.

The Prime Minister, while sharing the post mentioned that he is committed to advancing policies that support and empower every member of the society.

“Together, we can create a future where all individuals, regardless of their differences, have the opportunity to thrive and contribute to our nation’s success,” Prime Minister Drew captioned.

World Down Syndrome Day 2025: Theme and Celebration

The World Down Syndrome Day is celebrated every year on 21st March 2025 and this year the theme was set as ‘Improve our support system.’ The theme focused on community support, promoting inclusive education, and ensuring a better healthcare environment for people with down syndrome.