War of words between MSR Media, Caribbean Galaxy after RICO withdrawal

After generating major noise, MSR media owner Philippe Martinez has withdrawn the RICO lawsuit that he filed against several Caribbean CBI entities, as well as real estate developer Caribbean Galaxy.

Following the withdrawal, Caribbean Galaxy issued a statement, adding that they had filed a motion to challenge the allegations made by Martinez in the RICO lawsuit. However, he withdrew the RICO much before the court could issue a ruling.

Caribbean Galaxy also clarified that they did not pay Philippe Martinez or his MSR Media to get into any sort of settlement. They also accused the French American producer of filling the lawsuit “driven by his own self-interest”.

Furthermore, Caribbean Galaxy also maintained that “Martinez and MSR’s claims have always been entirely without merit”.

RICO Lawsuit by Philippe Martinez

Philippe Martinez- owner of MSR Media filed a RICO Lawsuit against several high-profile Caribbean Citizenship by Investment entities in May 2024.

He named McClaude Emmanuel – CEO of St Lucia CIU, Les Khan- Former Head of St Kitts and Nevis CIU & CEO of Caribbean Galaxy, Ying Jin of Caribbean Galaxy, Timothy Harris – Former Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Faron Lawrence – A Kittitian Real Estate Developer among others.

The lawsuit stirred major controversies across the region, with all accused debunking Martinez’s claims of misconduct.

RICO Voluntarily Withdrawn

The RICO Lawsuit filed in the Florida court in the US was dismissed “without prejudice” which means that it can be refiled in the future.

The notice dated 12 December was signed by Lead Council Lisandra Ortiz under the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure.

Following the withdrawal, MSR Media added, “despite this step MSR Media remains steadfast in it’s commitment to exposing corruption and holding wrongdoers accountable,”.

MSR Media still maintained that over two years, they have compiled a wealth of evidence.