800 million year old woman body found in Tisul: Story or Fact

The story of the coffin dates back to 1969, when a group of miners working at a coal mine in Russia made this discovery. The miners who were searching for Coal didn’t know that they would find what would be the world’s largest discovery, changing their lives and etching their names in history books.

The miners found an 800 million-year-old dead body of a woman dressed up like a princess with no signs of decay. According to the miners they were stunned with the beauty of the lady and shocked with the discovery.

The dead were seen wearing a white laced dress, with blonde hair and blue eyes. The lady seemed to be sleeping peacefully, with a slight smile on her face. Her skin was soft and fresh as she was looking alive but just not breathing.

The miners when they cleared away the marble, they saw a large metal Sarcophagus shining with a strange light. The piece was 2 meters long and 1 meter wide and had no visible seams or joints.

WHO WAS THE WOMAN?

The Woman who was named the Tisul Princess was a huge mystery during that period. Several scientists and researchers spent their time researching what the woman is. The woman was a complete mystery as she was seen with Six fingers in each hand, a third eye on her forehead, and a star-shaped tattoo on her chest.

According to the researchers the lady found was not a human but a person similar to humans, with a distinct DNA, Blood Type, and Brain activity. The researchers also stated that the Tisul Princess could be an alien and she may have possessed several paranormal activities including telepathy, telekinesis, and precognition.

Rather than a princess the Tisul Princess is said to be a Shaman from a lost Siberian Civilization and is rumoured to be linked with ancient magic and spirituality with a strong influence among cosmic conflicts.

Some other researchers stated her to be an alien due to her abnormalities and differences in several features which are not common to humans.

WHY SHE WAS PRESERVED LIKE THIS?

The dead body of Tisul Princess is said to be preserved in order to protect her from enemies and was hidden in the coal mine. The princess was immersed in a pink-blue liquid, which is believed to have anti-aging and regenerative properties.

The preservation method clearly depicted the reasons for the same. According to some researchers, it has been speculated that her preservation was intended to allow her to awaken at a specific time to fulfil her remaining work.

RUMOURS AMONG THE LOCALS

The Tisul Princess was rumoured among locals to be a sacred person who came from a distant past or another world to protect them. They wanted her to be protected and keep her with them as a symbol of hope and beauty.

As the discovery went ahead to the authorities, they immediately ordered the workers to keep silent about the incident. The Coal mine was destroyed and any traces of the excavation were also cleared. The workers were also arrested, interrogated, and even killed to prevent the story to be spread.

However, the Tisul Princess turned a disaster for the residents of Tisul as the workers who discovered it started experiencing misfortune. Many believed that the discovery had made the village cursed. Several incidents were then reported of accidents, diseases, and crop failures.

Ivan Karnaukoff: He was one of the first men to see the princess, and to experience the misfortune. He went unconscious while trying to take a photo and later died in a motorcycle accident.

Anatoly Kuznetsov: He tasted the pink fluid from the casket and developed severe mental and physical problems. He was then also admitted into a psychiatric hospital and died of hypothermia after escaping.

Yuri Smirnoff: He was the one who reported the discovery to authorities and was also the leader of all the workers. He drowned in a flood, a month later the discovery was made and his body has not been found to date.

Apart from these disasters several other events also took place including unexpected sightings of UFO and paranormal activities in the region. Rumours also spread of secret military and underground bases linked to the Tisul Princess.

Though everything was tried to be finished, the identity of the princess didn’t last long as researchers and scientists somehow managed to trace the original location of the discovery. They checked for all photographs and reports and tried everything at their end to look for the remains of the princess.

Several examples were also considered including that of the Siberian Ice maiden, the lady of Dai, or the Atacama Skeleton. The investigation also wasn’t conducted easily as the researchers faced several difficulties including resistance from authorities, who were not ready to share the information.

IS THE TISUL PRINCESS TRUE OR A STORY?

The story of the Tisul Princess remains a question for scientists and researchers. Researchers supporting the alien argument state that perhaps her preservation in harsh conditions may imply techniques or technology that has been unknown to modern science.

Moreover, the sarcophagus is said to be harder than metal, and lighter than air, and its material composition is unknown. There is the possibility that it could be made from advanced material from another planet. The pink-blue liquid inside the sarcophagus said to have regenerative properties, strengthens the belief.

Enthusiasts have conducted parallel research between the Tisul princess and similar legends existing all over the world that state the stories of gods coming from the stars in ancient times. Most such tales include the involvement of different powers and the possibility of human beings evolving to go beyond their capacities.

Despite this, it is still an argument as there is a lack of evidence to support it. According to the researchers, the abnormal features of the woman remain a mystery beyond scientific validation. The issue of scientific validation of the same claims regarding her preservation and the properties of the sarcophagus and the mysterious fluid inside is also emphasized.





