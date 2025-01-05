PM Keith Rowley faces backlash after resignation announcement: From 'Worst PM' to 'Disgrace,' yet supporters stand firm

After 45 years in public life, Dr Keith Rowley announced his resignation as prime minister and his decision not to seek re-election in the upcoming general election.

Since Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has announced to resign from politics, he has been pulled under criticism by netizens who are calling the politician as the worst leader. However, many of his supporters have united to face off the negativity and highlighted all the good work he has done for Trinidad and Tobago.

PM Keith Rowley announced that he will not be offering him as a candidate in the upcoming 2025 elections which are scheduled to take place in August and has planned to resign from his position of Prime Minister before the end of the legal term. This official statement from the current PM stunned the residents, as the news just came before the campaigning for the upcoming elections.

While he made this announcement, Rowley said he has stuck to his words as he made a statement during his 2020 elections victory speech highlighting that this would be his last tenure in Trinidad and Tobago's politics. While this news has shocked many, netizens on social media are actively expressing their opinions over the Keith Rowley’s contribution to Trinidad and Tobago in last 45 years.

A user named Johnny Walker wrote a long 200-word statement on Facebook, where he addressed every difficulty and challenge that the political leader faced during his tenure, and emphasized on the leader’s decisions which made conditions in Trinidad and Tobago even worse.

He wrote that PM Keith Rowley’s consistent failures were the reason for his resignation, however he quoted that people are cheering him as he was a accomplished man. “He will go down as one of the worst leaders to have led Trinidad and Tobago,” the user added.

He then emphasized that Rowley has destroyed Trinidad and Tobago's economy, bankrupted every state enterprise and destroyed WASA and T&Tec. He also alleged the political leader for the surge in criminal activities across the twin island federation.

“The fact that Police Officers, Prison Officers, Lawyers and members of the Judiciary are now under murderous threats. While T&T revenue has shrunk significantly with foreign reserves coming to a 20-year low. From $11 billion USD to now $5.2 Billion,” Facebook user Johnny Walker wrote ahead.

Razia Ali, another user on Facebook called out the entire PNM cabinet, and said that it should be changed before the general elections, “That entire Cabinet, easily the WORST in our nation’s history, needs to go too. Dr Rowley’s announcement today gives the PNM an opportunity for a remade team before General Elections; they should seize the opportunity! UNC needs a remade team too!!! Citizens have had enough!”

Cassie Pheonix, another Facebook user noted that, “He love to hide or put the blame on someone else, so this was expected. It has nothing left for him to do he and the family going to live nice he has money for about 5 generations to come.”

Many other users commented on the PMs resignation as they wrote, “He should have resigned much earlier”, “Leaving in Disgrace”, “He is a Failure”, “He didn’t resign, he gave up”, “He should have done that 5 years ago”, “Our No.1 salesman has retired.”

While PM Keith Rowley was actively getting trolled on the social media platforms, many of his supporters also stepped in for his support, where they highlighted his work during his tenure and efforts which he made over his 45 years political career to make Trinidad and Tobago a stronger and developed nation across Caribbean.

A user named Karen Ashton wrote in PMs support as he said, “He has left the opposition and by extension the whole cabinet in a better place a big fat pay hike lucrative pension they can't complain dare anyone of them to say that they don't want their increase in salary at least they got something can't say he didn't do anything for them everyone is going to benefit money nice politics at least it has incentives time is right to get into the arena.”

Another user wrote, “We appreciate you and all you have done for our country, you deserve it. Thanks for your service, you served and served well. Great is the Pnm and we shall prevail in 2025. #PMPhenomenal.”

Stacey Gould wrote, “Villian or Hero he has served well in the most trying of circumstances. Trinidad and Tobago are no easy place to lead or manage. Now is time for himself ń his family.”

The world is waiting for the nation's next plan of action, whereas the residents are speculating about their next Prime Minister.