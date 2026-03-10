Prime suspect arrested in shooting outside Rihanna’s Los Angeles Home

A 35-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after multiple shots were fired outside Rihanna’s Los Angeles home, police said.

A prime suspect named Ivanna Lisette Ortiz has been arrested in the incident of the firing outside the pop star Rihanna in Los Angeles that was held on March 8. A 35-year-old suspect has been charged for attempting murder and the investigation into the matter has started.

Police added that they are investigating the matter with an aim to find the purpose behind the attack. As per the reports, the suspect has been seen roaming around the mansion of Rihanna which is in Los Angeles, which led the police to doubt her suspicious acts. Weeks before the incident, Ortiz has also been seen posting several erratic messages and videos on social media that were targeting several celebrities.

Even the posts of directly threatening Rihanna have also been posted on the Instagram handles. In one of her posts, Ortiz posted a photo of herself on Facebook tagging Rihanna’s account. She wrote, “@badgalriri — Are you there? ‘Cause I was waiting for your AIDS 5-head self to say something to me directly instead of sneaking around like you’re talking to me where I’m not at.”

The incident took place on Sunday when Rihanna's property in the Beverly Hills area of Los Angeles was attacked. Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, a Florida native drove to Rihanna’s Beverly Crest mansion and fired multiple rounds.

The firing was done at the property from an AR-15-style rifle, with at least four rounds striking the home while the singer was inside. The gun was shot from a white Tesla. The officers responded to the scene after receiving a call about gunfire at around 1:15 pm local time.

No injuries were reported. Bullet holes were found in the exterior gate and surrounding structures, but no one inside the property was harmed.

Ivanna Lisette Ortiz was arrested after this incident in about 30 minutes. She was taken as a prisoner shortly after the shooting and booked on suspicion of attempted murder. The bail amount was set at over $10 million.

There has been no official confirmation by the authorities regarding the attack being committed for a specific motive. Nonetheless, Ivanna Lisette Ortiz’s social media activity suggested a premeditated, obsessive target.