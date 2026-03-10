Dr. Denzil Douglas meets Viv Richards at Commonwealth Day Service in London

The event was attended by global dignitaries including King Charles III and Queen Camilla, highlighting unity among the Commonwealth’s 56 member nations.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Dr Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs of St. Kitts and Nevis met with cricket legend Viv Richards during the Commonwealth Day Service in London. The meeting was held on March 9, 2026, where both personalities discussed Caribbean welfare and other things about the day.

Viv Richards and Dr. Denzil Llewellyn Douglas greeted each other after the Commonwealth Day Service. In attendance there were other dignitaries. They discussed the sporting era of West Indies especially in cricket and also how the small island countries fought for independence.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Denzil Douglas led the SKN Delegation at the CFMM, which took place on Monday. He will also be co-chairing with the Foreign Secretary of the UK the 12th UK- Caribbean Forum, which will take place on 10th March, 2026.

Dr. Douglas main concerns include looking at the current Geopolitics and Partnership, Trade and Investment, Climate Change and Disaster Risk Management and security. The theme of the Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration revolves around “Unlocking opportunities together for a prosperous Commonwealth."

The main focus on this year's theme is on how countries and communities can work together to improve people’s lives. This pertains from how one can create job opportunities to expanding access to education.

The ceremony was also attended by King Charles III, Queen Camilla and other Royal Family members. The event included 1800 people, featuring various government representatives, young people and dignitaries with a notable appearance by Prince Albert of Monaco.

Earlier, Dr. Douglas presented his intervention and outlined the importance of the dialogue for the welfare of the Caribbean countries. It is aimed at enhancing the conversation on the matters of concerns for the small island nations in different sectors such as climate change and green and resilient energy initiatives.