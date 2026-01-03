JetBlue fight denied entry into Trinidad mid air, sent back to US

Trinidad and Tobago: A JetBlue flight scheduled to land in Port of Spain was denied entry in the country mid-air following the US' large-scale strike on Venezuela. The aircraft was ordered to reverse course and return to their departure airport.

A JetBlue flight 2017 was scheduled to land at the airport at 6:18 am, however, it was turned around and sent back to John F Kennedy International Airport. Passengers at the Piarco airport are being told their scheduled flight to Miami on Saturday morning.

A flight AA2293 has been delayed due to the large-scale strike on the country and the passengers have been told the delay is due to the action against Venezuela. A JetBlue flight to US airspace has been cancelled, while a flight to the Dominican Republic has been delayed.

Passengers were also informed that the aircraft was not given the permission to enter in the airspace of Trinidad due to the military restriction of the United States.

Earlier on Saturday morning, the US launched a large-scale strike on Venezuela as part of their efforts to combat drug trafficking and other criminal activities. The authorities of the US also captured and removed the President of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro.

In a social media statement, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the United States carried out a large-scale military operation against Venezuela, resulting in the capture and removal of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife.

President Trump stated the action was coordinated with U.S. law enforcement and promised further details at a news conference. Due to this, a national emergency has been declared in the country. President Trump noted that they have captured the president, but they have flown out of the country.

Venezuela authorities added that the step taken by the US is none other than to seize the country's strategic resources, particularly its oil and minerals. It is in an attempt to forcibly break the political independence of the nation.