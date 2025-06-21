Former PNM Councilor Andy Maharaj Stabbed by Wife During Altercation in Mayaro

During a heated altercation, the former PNM Councilor, Andy Barainsley Maharaj was stabbed by his Venezuelan wife at the Eloo’s Bar in Mayaro on 18th June 2025.

Andy, who is currently recovering from the severe wounds and is undergoing treatment told the police officers to not further pursue this matter. He has cited to not disclose any further details regarding this matter.

As of now he and his team has remained quiet following the dispute.

Locals sympathize with ex PNM Councilor

A user named Deborah Ramnarine said, “Hope he is okay, a crime was committed so it should be investigated whether he wants to or not.”

Another user named Bianco Kosmo said, “I am reading to tell the police to leave alone then other cases like this should be left without further investigation if was in foreign even if he said he doesn’t want charges to be laid the police will still charge her probably he hiding something that he does not want the public to be aware of.”

Samantha Munroe wrote, "Is how a man was stabbed multiple times and possibly fighting for his life and people have time to laugh and make it a political joke. We really gone through yes! I hope he recovers from this ordeal.”

Notably, the case is now on hold due to Andy’s request to decline press charges. Stay tuned with Associates Times for more updates on this developing story.