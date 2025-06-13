Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand after Bomb threat

Phuket International Airport confirmed that Air India flight AI379 made an emergency landing after a bomb threat was found on a bathroom wall. The flight had 156 passengers on board at the time of takeoff.

This was confirmed by the Phuket International Airport in Thailand, who said an Air India AI379 flight had an emergency landing after a bomb threat was found a bathroom wall. The flight during the time of take-off had 156 passengers on board.

“Following the bomb threat incident involving AIR INDIA flight AI 379, operating on the Phuket (HKT) – Delhi (DEL) route on June 13, 2025, at 09:30 AM, Phuket International Airport (HKT) activated its Airport Contingency Plan (ACP), Chapter 3 – Bomb Threat on Aircraft During Flight,” the airline said in a statement.

The airport authorities then also confirmed that an Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has been set up to manage and control the emergency in accordance with the contingency plan. The Aircraft was notably directed to Aircraft Parking Stand No. 99, which is an alternate isolated aircraft parking position, to safely conduct security procedures.

“All passengers were disembarked and moved to the Passenger Holding Area near Bus Gates 81-82, where they are being held while a thorough search of the aircraft, passengers, and carry-on items is being conducted by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team to locate any explosive devices or suspicious items,” the airport authorities said.

As per reports, the aircraft notably circled the Andaman Sea extensively before it lands back in Thailand. Stay tuned with Associates Times for more updates on this story.