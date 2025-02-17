Bikers event: Independence Super Moto to return to Saint Lucia

Castries, Saint Lucia: The Independence Super Moto will mark its return to Saint Lucia at Castries Waterfront on February 22, 2025. The event will invite bikers and other participants from across the country, providing them with a chance to showcase their talents and skills.

The event will kickstart at 2 pm and run through 7 pm in Castries Waterfront where exciting and trailblazing events will mark the event. The Super Moto will be held under the theme- “𝐃𝐨𝐮𝐯𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐦; 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐥- 𝐁𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧.”

The super moto is also expected to enhance the talents and skills of the participants, aiming to elevate the sporting sector of Saint Lucia. It will also celebrate new talent and passion among the people who are motorsport fans from both local communities and across the region.

The event is the part of the 46th Independence celebration of Saint Lucia where true cultural offerings will be showcased.

Saint Lucia Independence

The Independence is celebrated every year in Saint Lucia to pay tribute to the freedom fighters and other cultural richness. They celebrated the 46th years of anniversary where the financial freedom and other economic growth of the country will be enhanced.

The Saint Lucia Independence will celebrate the rhythm, culture and authentic dance culture. It will shed light on the Kweyol culture, dance, live music and vibrant must heritage of the country at different venues.

Different events will be held to provide locals a better opportunity to grow and display their products that are essential for the betterment of Saint Lucia. The National Colours and other traditional richness will be outlined through different activities such as dressing up, street markets and other dance and music events.

It will also support local entrepreneurs where they will work to build a stronger Saint Lucia and showcase incredible products and services that also foster innovation and resilience of the country.