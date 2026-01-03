Breaking: US removes Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro in Military Operation

US President Donald Trump said the US has struck Venezuela and captured its President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela on Saturday.

The United States carried out a military operation in Venezuela, resulting in the capture and removal of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The announcement was made by President Donald Trump, causing dramatic escalation in relations between the two countries.

In a statement released on January 3, President Trump said U.S. forces struck targets in Venezuela and “captured President Maduro and removed him from the country.” He said that the move is part of their broader efforts to address regional security concerns, including drug trafficking and governance issues.

He also provided details about Maduro’s current location or the next steps for Venezuelan leadership. The operation represents the most significant direct U.S. intervention in Latin America since the 1989 invasion of Panama, when U.S. forces removed Panamanian leader Manuel Noriega.

In his announcement, President Trump said the Venezuelan military did not resist during the operation and that Maduro had been detained without significant bloodshed. Trump also suggested the action was coordinated with internal Venezuelan forces opposed to Maduro’s government.

The U.S. government has previously imposed extensive sanctions on Venezuela’s oil sector, financial institutions, and Maduro himself, accusing the president of corruption, undermining democratic norms, and permitting drug trafficking networks to operate. Maduro and his supporters have repeatedly denied those allegations and blamed the United States for Venezuela’s deep economic crisis.

The Venezuelan government has not yet issued an official response to the U.S. action, and there were no immediate reports from Venezuelan state media confirming Maduro’s status.

International reaction has been swift, with several Latin American governments expressing concern about the legality and ramifications of an external military operation on Venezuelan soil. Regional leaders have called for calm and urged dialogue to avoid further escalation.

As per the officials, the situation creates significant uncertainty for Venezuela’s future leadership and stability, with key questions now focused on who will assume control and how major powers will respond.