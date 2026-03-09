interCaribbean Airways launches nonstop flights between Barbados and Sint Maarten

The new direct route between Bridgetown and Princess Juliana International Airport aims to strengthen Caribbean travel links, boost tourism, and provide passengers with faster, more convenient travel between the islands.

Barbados: interCaribbean Airways kickstarted a non-stop flight between Barbados and Sint Maarten on March 7, 2026. The flights will be operating on the route, aiming to enhance the connections between the Caribbean Islands.

The inaugural flight on March 7, 2026, introduced a direct route between Bridgetown’s Grantley Adams International Airport and Princess Juliana International Airport in Sint Maarten, offering travellers faster and more convenient access between the two popular Caribbean destinations.

According to the airline, the new service is designed to strengthen travel links between Caribbean islands, support tourism growth, and provide greater mobility for both residents and international visitors exploring the region.

The non-stop connection eliminates the need for multiple transfers, allowing passengers to travel more efficiently between Barbados and Sint Maarten.

Sint Maarten offers visitors a unique experience as a dual-nation island shared by the Dutch and French territories. On the Dutch side, visitors can explore Front Street, famous for its duty-free shopping, waterfront restaurants, and lively nightlife that attracts travellers from across the region.

The island is also home to some of the Caribbean’s most iconic attractions. Maho Beach, located next to Princess Juliana International Airport, allows visitors to watch aircraft descend dramatically overhead, creating one of the most photographed aviation experiences in the world. Meanwhile, Orient Bay on the French side offers turquoise waters, white sands, and a beach culture often compared to the French Riviera.

Experts noted that the launch of the new route could help boost multi-destination tourism in the Caribbean by making it easier for travellers to explore multiple islands within a single trip.

interCaribbean Airways continues to expand its regional network as part of its broader strategy to improve connectivity between Caribbean states and support the region’s growing tourism industry.

The airline has encouraged travellers to take advantage of the new service, highlighting the opportunity to experience “one island, two cultures” through the direct Barbados–Sint Maarten connection.