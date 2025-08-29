Dominica to present Registration of Electors Bill in Parliament tomorrow

Roseau, Dominica: The government of Dominica is all set to present to parliament a bill to amend the “Registration of Electors Act,” on August 29, 2025. The amendment follows a request from the electoral commission for additional time to commence the voter confirmation process.

He further added that the September 1, 2025 is not feasible to commence the important exercise and therefore sought an extension. For clarity, SRO number 16 of 2025 declared the period September 1, 2025 to August 31, 2026 as the confirmation period for the registration of electors under the Registration of Electors Act, 2025.

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit announced the dates and details and noted that an adjustment of the confirmation period is necessary to allow for installation of critical equipment, modifications to the software specifications, amendments to the governing regulations and the recruitment of employees required for the confirmation process.

“I have been advised that equipment required for the confirmation process has been diverted to the electoral office and confirmation centres have also been identified. The commission is currently installing the equipment and finalizing staffing arrangements and training. The regulations have been amended and gazetted and all necessary forms have been printed to facilitate the process, “said the prime minister.

The commission has advised that the extension will allow for the resolution of outstanding operational challenges while offering adequate time to engage the public. It will embark on a national media campaign from September 1, 2025 on the confirmation process to ensure that the electorate is well informed and prepared.

The parliament will meet to consider and approve the necessary measure to grant the requested extension for the formal process of confirmation of electors to begin on October 1, 2025.

Earlier this year on March 19, 2024, parliament debated and passed three landmark electoral reform bills with bipartisan support. Additionally, the Electoral Commission in July 2025 gazetted the registration of electors regulations 2025 introducing important changes to the process of registering and confirming registration as electors in Dominica.

Amendments in the act

These amendments are aimed at strengthening the integrity of the electoral system and modernizing the process for voter registration. One of the key measures is the implementation of a voter ID card and the tightening of identification requirements.

Applicants must now present either a valid passport, a driver’s license, or a social security registration card which was issued by the Dominica Social Security.

In addition to that, every registering officer is required to capture a facial image of the applicant which along with the person’s details and signature or mark will be securely stored in an electronic database maintained by the chief elections officer.

The regulations also provide a detailed framework for confirming registration. Individuals applying to confirm their registration must complete from 31, sign it in the presence of an enrollment officer and have the application witnessed by a registered elector within the polling district.

Citizens of Dominica must furnish a valid passport, driver’s license or social security card. Recognizing accessibility needs, the regulations make special provisions for individuals who are physically incapacitated and unable to attend designated registration centres.

In such cases, enrollment officers are mandated to visit the applicant at home to facilitate the confirmation of registration.

PM Skerrit announced, “In effect, the amendments ensure that the voter registration process is enhanced, that it will be more secure, reliable, and transparent by introducing biometric data collection, stricter documentation requirements, and clearer procedural safeguards.”

He added that they expect that the regulations will strengthen public confidence in the electoral system while safeguarding the rights of eligible electors, including those with physical limitations. The government remains committed to ensuring the successful implementation of these reforms.