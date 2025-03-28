Bahamas Airport: Runway expansion completed ahead of schedule

The Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD) announced the completion of the project and added that the project has been completed at a cost of $10 million.

Bahamas: The rehabilitation of runway 14/32 at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) has been completed in the Bahamas. With the completion, the airport will be opened in some time as the project has been finalized ahead of its projected two-month timeline.

The rehabilitation was aimed to enhance the tourism infrastructure of the Bahamas. It will also promise to revitalize the growth of the airlift sector, aiming to boost the arrival of the passengers.

The rehabilitation involved several factors and significant enhancements to the runway. It has replaced the approximately 484,000 square feet of asphalt pavement. It is also aimed at enhancing and extending the lifespan of runway 14/32. The rehabilitation will also strengthen the safety and reliability of LPIA’s airside operations.

In addition to that, the work on the runway was also aimed at building a stronger runway and creating a better platform that is reliable and provides strategic management to the aircraft. Major and massive aircraft will land at the airport, aiming to ensure the safety and security of the passengers.

The timely completion of the project is significant and crucial as the airport will provide boost to both tourism as well as airlift sector of the Bahamas. The project was considered important as the airport is prepared for what is expected to be a busy Easter travel period.

The Nassau Airport Development officials added that they were also keen to complete the rehabilitation of the runway prior to the rainy season which is scheduled to run from May 1 to November 30, 2025.

Netizens reacted to the development and added that this is great news, and they head to crooked island and extend the runway there so a larger plane can land there and commute more passengers.