Bahamas Airport: Runway expansion completed ahead of schedule

The Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD) announced the completion of the project and added that the project has been completed at a cost of $10 million.

Written by Anglina Byron

2025-03-28 08:27:19

Lynden Pindling International Airport in Bahamas

Bahamas: The rehabilitation of runway 14/32 at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) has been completed in the Bahamas. With the completion, the airport will be opened in some time as the project has been finalized ahead of its projected two-month timeline. 

The Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD) announced the completion of the project and added that the project has been completed at a cost of $10 million. The rehabilitation was aimed to enhance the tourism infrastructure of the Bahamas. It will also promise to revitalize the growth of the airlift sector, aiming to boost the arrival of the passengers. 

The rehabilitation involved several factors and significant enhancements to the runway. It has replaced the approximately 484,000 square feet of asphalt pavement. It is also aimed at enhancing and extending the lifespan of runway 14/32. The rehabilitation will also strengthen the safety and reliability of LPIA’s airside operations. 

In addition to that, the work on the runway was also aimed at building a stronger runway and creating a better platform that is reliable and provides strategic management to the aircraft. Major and massive aircraft will land at the airport, aiming to ensure the safety and security of the passengers. 

The timely completion of the project is significant and crucial as the airport will provide boost to both tourism as well as airlift sector of the Bahamas. The project was considered important as the airport is prepared for what is expected to be a busy Easter travel period.

The Nassau Airport Development officials added that they were also keen to complete the rehabilitation of the runway prior to the rainy season which is scheduled to run from May 1 to November 30, 2025. 

Netizens reacted to the development and added that this is great news, and they head to crooked island and extend the runway there so a larger plane can land there and commute more passengers. 

Share:

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Anglina Byron

Related Articles

Grenada Extends Mandatory School Age to 17 Under New Education Policy
News

Grenada Extends Mandatory School Age to 17 Under New Education Policy

2025-03-28 08:27:19

Accused McDonald charged for murder in Spanish Town. Image Credit: The Leaflet
Jamaica

Accused McDonald charged for murder in Spanish Town

2025-03-28 08:27:19

First-Ever Bike Festival officially launched in Dominica, set for July 2024
News

First-Ever Bike Festival officially launched in Dominica, set for July 20...

2025-03-28 08:27:19

Flash Flood Warning in effect for Antigua and Barbuda
News

Flash Flood Warning in effect for Antigua and Barbuda

2025-03-28 08:27:19

65-year-old pensioner killed during robbery at his Cunupia house. Image Credit: Mint
Trinidad and Tobago

65-year-old pensioner killed during robbery at his Cunupia house

2025-03-28 08:27:19

Events for Jamaica Carnival 2024 unveiled, know deets
News

Events for Jamaica Carnival 2024 unveiled, know deets

2025-03-28 08:27:19

Dominica

Dominica: Over 3700 farmers receive assistance, 4000 acres of farmland re...

2025-03-28 08:27:19

Dominica

PM Roosevelt Skerrit Hails CARICOM’s role as Caribbean's voice at 48th He...

2025-03-28 08:27:19