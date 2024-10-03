Bahamasair offers exciting chance to win tickets to Montego Bay at Versailles

The offer will be valid for participation every Friday until 1st November from 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm and every entry will only be considered eligible if their signature cocktail is bought, which is priced at $12.

Nassau, Bahamas: Travel enthusiasts residing in the Bahamas now chance to win free tickets to Montego Bay through a new offer set by the Bahamasair. The customers visiting the Versailles at Cru restaurant could participate through the purchase of the restaurant’s signature cocktail, ‘Mobay in Paradise’.

The offer will be valid for participation every Friday until 1st November from 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm and every entry will only be considered eligible if their signature cocktail is bought, which is priced at $12.

Apart from the offer available at Versailles at Cru, the same offer will be available at Playaz Lounge in Freeport. While announcing this offer, the authorities said, “Come meet us at our Corporate Mix & Mingle event! Be the first to hear about our exciting new route to Montego Bay launching November 17th. Plus, you could win 2 roundtrip tickets to paradise.”

The winner will receive 2 roundtrip tickets to Montego Bay which are priced at an introductory rate of $526. This offer is introduced in light of the airline's expansion to Montego Bay in Jamaica. Bahamasair is set to commence its operation in the nation on 17th November 2024.

The airline will offer flights two days a week including Thursdays and Sundays. These flights will operate from Lynden Pindling International Airport to Sangster International Airport, Montego Bay. The Price set at $526 includes all the taxes.

The flight was earlier said to commence operation in September but was delayed to operate in November this year. The reason for the delay was however not announced by the authorities.

The advance bookings for the airlines have been open and travel enthusiasts can book their flights prior to their trip from the official website of the airlines.

The Bahamasair sales and marketing team in light of its expansion to Montego Bay also visited the region, where they engaged with officials from the Jamaica Tourist Board. They led a special discussion for the upcoming Nassau to Montego Bay route which is launching soon.