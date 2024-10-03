Bahamasair offers exciting chance to win tickets to Montego Bay at Versailles

The offer will be valid for participation every Friday until 1st November from 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm and every entry will only be considered eligible if their signature cocktail is bought, which is priced at $12.

3rd of October 2024

Nassau, Bahamas: Travel enthusiasts residing in the Bahamas now chance to win free tickets to Montego Bay through a new offer set by the Bahamasair. The customers visiting the Versailles at Cru restaurant could participate through the purchase of the restaurant’s signature cocktail, ‘Mobay in Paradise’. 

The offer will be valid for participation every Friday until 1st November from 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm and every entry will only be considered eligible if their signature cocktail is bought, which is priced at $12.

Apart from the offer available at Versailles at Cru, the same offer will be available at Playaz Lounge in Freeport. While announcing this offer, the authorities said, “Come meet us at our Corporate Mix & Mingle event! Be the first to hear about our exciting new route to Montego Bay launching November 17th. Plus, you could win 2 roundtrip tickets to paradise.”

The winner will receive 2 roundtrip tickets to Montego Bay which are priced at an introductory rate of $526. This offer is introduced in light of the airline's expansion to Montego Bay in Jamaica. Bahamasair is set to commence its operation in the nation on 17th November 2024.

The airline will offer flights two days a week including Thursdays and Sundays. These flights will operate from Lynden Pindling International Airport to Sangster International Airport, Montego Bay. The Price set at $526 includes all the taxes. 

The flight was earlier said to commence operation in September but was delayed to operate in November this year. The reason for the delay was however not announced by the authorities. 

The advance bookings for the airlines have been open and travel enthusiasts can book their flights prior to their trip from the official website of the airlines. 

The Bahamasair sales and marketing team in light of its expansion to Montego Bay also visited the region, where they engaged with officials from the Jamaica Tourist Board. They led a special discussion for the upcoming Nassau to Montego Bay route which is launching soon. 

Bahamasair sales and marketing team
During this trip, the Bahamasair authorities explored several premier hotels and connected with travel agencies to share insights into the new operation. This initiative will help both the authorities to enhance their marketing to ensure the success of the new route. 

Share:

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Amara Campbell

Related Articles

Ishona Charles and Tyler Smith to represent Grenada at Paris Paralympics 2024 (PC - Facebook)
News

Ishona Charles and Tyler Smith to represent Grenada at Paris Paralympics...

Thursday, 3rd Oct 2024

pic credits: Facebook Page
World

Activists demand #Ban Israel from Paris Olympics 2024

Thursday, 3rd Oct 2024

$10.2B road damage reported in Jamaica following BERYL
Caribbean

$10.2B road damage reported in Jamaica following BERYL  

Thursday, 3rd Oct 2024

American Airlines in Antigua
News

American Airlines expands daily flights to Antigua and Barbuda this winte...

Thursday, 3rd Oct 2024

CSG Patricia Scotland recognizes role of women in global diplomacy, calls it “vital”
News

CSG Patricia Scotland recognizes role of women in global diplomacy, calls...

Thursday, 3rd Oct 2024

28-year-old charged for sexual assault on minor in Portmore. Image Credit: Vecteezy
Caribbean

28-year-old charged for sexual assault on minor in Portmore

Thursday, 3rd Oct 2024

Addison James cops bronze for Dominica at CARIFTA Games 2024  
News

Addison James clinches bronze for Dominica at CARIFTA Games 2024  

Thursday, 3rd Oct 2024

Dominica

Dominica: Five Retaining Walls at Chatwell Feeder Road completed

Thursday, 3rd Oct 2024