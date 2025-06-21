St Kitts and Nevis becomes first OECS Nation to win HSP Award for Best New Passport

The new passport features a polycarbonate data page, enhancing durability and security while making it more resistant to tampering and wear.

St Kitts and Nevis: The newly enhanced ePassport of St Kitts and Nevis has been named as the Best New Passport (2025) in the Regional ID Document of the year category at the High Security Printing (HSP) Latin America Conference. The Conference was held last week in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and marked a major achievement for the twin island nation, as it became the first OECS country to win the HSP award.

The passport launched in November 2024 has been lauded for its all the advancements it made to keep up with the technology. Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew emphasized on this achievement and shared a post on his social media where he expressed his pride over this achievement.

“This is a proud moment for our Federation. The upgraded ePassport, equipped with cutting-edge anti-counterfeit technology, represents our continued commitment to protecting the identity of our citizens and strengthening the security of our borders,” the Prime Minister said.

The new passport notably features a polycarbonate data page, enhancing its durability and security which makes it much resistant to tampering and tears. Additionally, the passport also has several other features which represents the identity of St Kitts and Nevis. These include the intricately designed elements including indigenous flora and geographic motifs.

The ePassport was notably designed as part of the government’s 4th generation border management system in collaboration with the Ministry of National Security and Caribbean Bank Note. The new passport was designed with focus to make it as one of the world’s leading passports and to position St Kitts and Nevis as a regional leader in development.

Apart from enhancing the passport, St Kitts and Nevis has recently also launched eta system as well to enhance border security and digitalise the nation. This new initiative ensures that St Kitts and Nevis is ready to welcome more tourists in the coming years while ensuring national security.