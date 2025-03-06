St Kitts and Nevis Independence 42: Theme Competition announced

The winner of the theme competition will receive a cash prize of EC$1000 and participate in specific Independence 42 activities.

St Kitts and Nevis: The theme competition for the 42nd anniversary of the Independence of St Kitts and Nevis is set for March as the guidelines have been unveiled. The applicants will be required to submit their themes by March 30, 2025 (Sunday midnight).

As per the competition, the winner will receive the cash prize of EC$1000. The winner will be expected to appear and participate in specific “Independence 42 activities.” The participants of the theme competition are also required to provide their names, addresses and contact numbers with each entry.

The government of St Kitts and Nevis explained that the late entries will not be acknowledged. The theme should specify and showcase the importance of Independence for the country by shedding light on the cultural richness and traditional heritage.

Competition guidelines:

As per the guidelines, the theme of the 42nd anniversary celebration of the Independence must be concise, memorable and reflective of all the journey of St Kitts and Nevis over the past years. It should shed light on the true essence of the history, current realities and aspirations of the country along with the slight mention of the bright future that all citizens can strive towards.

The entries of the theme competition must consist of a phrase, clause, or short sentence, aiming to describe accurate meaning of the independence of St Kitts and Nevis. The theme should also be no longer than six to eight words.

Independence 42

The celebration of the 42nd anniversary of Independence of St Kitts and Nevis will be held in August and September 2025, aiming to foster connections and cultural richness among the citizens.

Independence celebrations in St Kitts and Nevis will consist of series of activities that will foster culture and promote the rich heritage of the citizens. The events will include dance, street parade and J'ouvert celebration that will also outline the struggles and fights faced by national heroes.