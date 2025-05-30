PM Roosevelt Skerrit outlines plans to remove unnecessary pressure on students

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit has shared his vision for the educational reform in Dominica, emphasizing the need to decrease the subjects and pressure of studies on young children.

Speaking during a press conference held on Monday, he said that parents and children are facing problems with the heavy bags. He also mentioned about the physical burdens the students have to face and the urgent requirement of improving educational reform.

PM Skerrit added “Our Children are carrying the burden which they were never meant to bear.”

PM Skerrit calls the current educational curriculum outdated

Calling the system outdated, PM Dr Skerrit noted that the government is working to decrease the subjects for the students, aiming to remove the unnecessary pressure on the students who are at a particular age.

His vision for the primary classes in the education system is to keep them limited to four basic subjects which are English/Math/Social Science/Science, with some history.

He clearly said that these are the subjects that need to be studied for the primary classes. Delivering the message that the children of Dominica deserve an education system that works for them and they are ready to deliver it which, with fewer subjects, will result in sharper focus and better outcomes.

He also proposed the removal of Music and Sports as the core curriculum subjects. Additionally mentioning that starting in September, fifth-grade students will no longer be reading about common endurance or taking national assessments. Apart from that there will be classes for agriculture, carpentry, arts and architectural drawings to focus on the interests and talents of the children.

“If you have 7 different Students you have 7 different interests and 7 different learners, anyone could have an interest in becoming a linguistic or specialized learner."

Prime Minister Skerrit also questioned the concept of written examination as according to him “a child may not be able to write an answer but able to explain it,” his concept is to also focus on oral examinations as most of their communication is on an oral basis, so why aren’t they not focusing on oral form of examinations.

PM Skerrit also outlined his plan to take further steps on this from the next month of June and implementing them by the month of September. He talked about the challenges associated with physical education in the schools of Dominica, shedding light on the significance of the analytical skills and critical thinking of the students.

He said that there is a need to adopt a comprehensive approach towards the education system that can enhance and foster the natural talent of the children. He concluded by highlighting the significance of extracurricular activities for the personal, cognitive and mental growth of the younger generation.