PM Narendra Modi recognizes India’s love for West Indies’ cricketers at Georgetown Summit

Guyana: India has great love and followers for the cricketers of West Indies and the Caribbean nations, as stated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the ongoing India-CARICOM Summit in Guyana.

While addressing the opening ceremony and gathering of the CARICOM leaders and officials of Indian government, PM Modi talked about the roots shared by India and the countries. He said that they share similar cultures that should be used for the enhancement of the collaboration with CARICOM nations.

PM Modi appreciated sports structure of CARICOM countries and shed light on the cricketers of West Indies that are being loved by Indian population. He also mentioned about the T20 World Cup which was hosted by the Caribbean nations such as Barbados, Guyana, Antigua and Barbuda and Saint Lucia.

He also recalled the time when India won the T20 world on the soil of the Caribbean country of Barbados and said,”Due to this, the love of the Indian fans has been increased for West Indies and its cricketers.

He hinted that through sports, the countries have shared positive ties and relations with each other, boosting chances for further collaborations. PM Narendra Modi lauded these cricketers and said that this is a nice way to promote diplomatic ties between two countries.

Indian fans’ love West Indies cricketers

Notably, West Indies has a list of legend cricketers that are being loved by Indian fans and worldwide. Cricketers including Sir Vivian Richards, Brian Lara, Andrew Simonds, Chris Gayle, DJ Bravo, Andre Russel and Sunil Narine have been loved by the country due to their class cricket and authentic style.

Chris Gayle is known for his classic batting skills who had also played for Royal Challengers Bangalore, a franchise and team of Indian Premier League (IPL) for his entire carrer. He has been rewarded for his fast batting and long sixes at tough pitches.

Further, Vivian Richards had played cricket against Indian team led by Kapil Dev which had won the first-ever World Cup for India in 1983.

Sunil Narine is still playing cricket in the Kolkata Knight Riders team of IPL as the master bowler and the opener batsmen. He was being lauded for his performance in this year’s IPL season.

DJ Bravo has been serving as the coach of IPL team, Chennai Super King and upon taking retirement earlier this year, he has received huge love and greetings from Indian fans. Brian Lara has also remained the coach of several Indian players and IPL teams.





India-CARICOM Summit

India-CARICOM Summit 2024 is underway in Guyana where leaders of all CARICOM government have been gathered and extended warm welcome to Prime Minister Modi. The summit will focus the agriculture, technology and tourism collaboration as PM Modi also talked about the support of India for these nations. He received warm welcome at Georgetown with the exclusive gathering of Indian diaspora holding Indian flag.