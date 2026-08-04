Dominica to present 2026/2027 national budget today

The 2026/2027 National Budget is expected to outline Dominica's spending priorities, including healthcare, education, infrastructure, job creation and economic measures for the new financial year.

Dominica will present the 2026/2027 National Budget today, on August 4, 2026. The latest EC$1.119 billion budget is expected to underline major priorities for economic growth, employment, social support and development across the country.

Associates Times will provide the live coverage of the budget presentation, keeping the readers updated. Details on both major measures and smaller developments will be covered throughout the presentation.

The budget is expected to provide details on Dominica’s spending priorities and new measures for the upcoming financial year. It will also address some of the economic and social challenges that are affecting households and businesses in the country. Job creation, social support and measures that are focused on strengthening economic opportunities are the major areas that are expected to receive attention in the latest budget.

It will also prioritise healthcare, education, infrastructure, agriculture, food security and youth development. As cost-of-living pressures are another area that could feature in broader development priorities. Dominica is seeking to support households while maintaining economic stability and the budget is designed accordingly.

Businesses and individuals will be closely looking for tax measures that are going to affect them. Associates Times will cover any major or minor tax related measures presented in the budget. Stay tuned to get the latest updates on Budget 2026/2027.

The 2026/2027 budget is designed after consultations with various stakeholders, including citizens, businesses and community groups. The presentation is scheduled for today, 4 August as details of the country’s financial plans will be announced.

Throughout the presentation, Associates Times will track the announcements as they happen, and will cover new financial measures, allocations, development projects, social programmes, tax announcements, economic initiatives and other details revealed during the budget.

The coverage will go beyond major figures and would highlight details that could affect households, businesses and communities. Today’s presentation will provide an important indication of Dominica’s priorities for the upcoming financial year.

Stay tuned to Associate Times for live and comprehensive coverage of Dominica's 2026/2027 National Budget, bringing you every major announcement, key policy measure and important update as they happen throughout the presentation.