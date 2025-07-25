Dominica’s Budget 2025-2026 Live: Health, Education, and Tourism in Focus

Dominica will unviel a $1.2B Budget for 2025-2026 fiscal year with key focus on major advancements in various sectors. Stay tuned for sector-wise allocations, key announcements, and insights from top leaders, only on Associates Times.

Roseau, Dominica: Dominica is all set to unveil its $1.2 billion national budget for fiscal year 2025-2026 in the National Assembly today. Associates Times will cover the complete breakdown of all sector wise allocations, major policy shifts and every major announcement that matters to the people of Dominica.

Finance Minister Irving Mcntyre will present the budget, with major announcements expected for different sectors including health, education and tourism. President of Dominica, Sylvanie Burton will commence the session at 10am in the parliament, who will then welcome all parliamentaries for the budget session.

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit will also share his insights on the budget and the government's major plans for the upcoming 2025-2026 fiscal year of Dominica.

