Jereem Richards Wins 400m Silver as Trinidad and Tobago Adds Three More Commonwealth Games Medals

Richards claimed silver in the men's 400m, while cyclist Nicholas Paul secured another silver and the women's 4x100m relay team earned bronze as Trinidad and Tobago enjoyed another successful day at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Jereem Richards Wins 400m Silver as Trinidad and Tobago Claims Three More Medals in Glasgow

Trinidad and Tobago celebrated another proud podium moment at the Commonwealth Game as track star Jereem “The Dream” Richards secured a silver medal in the men’s 400 meters at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland. His second place finish comes just one day after sprint sensation Shaniqua Bascombe captured silver in the women’s 200 meters, capping off an extraordinary stretch of athletic success for the twin-island nation.

Stepping onto the track on Saturday, Richards was determined to add to Trinidad and Tobago’s growing medal tally. The former world indoor 200m champion showed his explosive power right out of the blocks, benefitting from a quick 0.152 seconds reaction time.

Richards paced his race smoothly through the final turn before powering down the home stretch with relentless speed. Crossing the line in a time of 44.82 seconds, the 32-year old veteran raised his hands in celebration as he crossed the finish line to claim second place. Nigeria’s 20 year old talent Samuel Ogazi took the gold medal with a time of 44.25 seconds after leading much of the race.

The victory was a continuation of a thrilling rivalry between the two runners, who had set up a tense final after battling closely during Thursday’s semifinals.

Richard’s silver medal came on the heels of Shaniqua Bascombe’s breakout performance. On Friday, the young Trinidadian sprinter put on a show in the women’s 200 meter final.

Bascombe delivered a fierce effort, clocking 22.35 seconds to edge past world class competitors and earn her own silver medal. She was only beaten by the favourite, Adaejah Hodge of the British Virgin Islands, who won gold in 22.07 seconds. Bascombe’s stunning performance set a passionate tone for the rest of Team Trinidad and Tobago in Glasgow.

Richards’ silver was part of a larger three-medal haul for Team Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday at the Games.

Cycling Silver: Star cyclist Nicholas Paul powered his way to a silver medal in the men’s sprint final after two hard-fought rides against Australia's Leigh Hoffman.

Relay Bronze: The women’s 4x100-metre relay team capped off the day by sprinting to a bronze medal in their final, ensuring fans back home had plenty to celebrate.

With veterans like Richards leading by example and rising stars like Bascombe stepping up to world class standards, Trinidad and Tobago continues to shine on the international sports stage. The team’s impressive collection of silverware in Glasgow highlights both deep experience and bright potential for the future of Trinidadian athletics.