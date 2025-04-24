PM Terrance Drew’s five-day basketball camp concludes successfully in St Peters

St Kitts and Nevis: The Basketball camp held in the St Peter’s Hardcourt, concluded well on Wednesday, 23rd April 2025 after five days of high energy performances, mentorship and community togetherness. The event officially announced by the Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew on Saturday was focused on creating opportunities for the young generation to indulge in meaningful activities.

The Prime Minister highlighted the initiative as a meaningful opportunity for the young generation as he extended his gratitude towards Thomas Kelly for working with the authorities and bringing the initiative to life. He stated that the camp is in line with the nation’s citizen security agenda to uplift the young generation.

“This camp is in line with our Citizen Security Agenda, which aims to create meaningful opportunities for our young people. We encourage them to take full advantage of these positive experiences and to reject negativity, crime, and violence in all its forms,” the Prime Minister emphasized.

The opening night of the event featured two thrilling matches with crowd cheering for their favourite teams. The first day also featured the finals of the St Kitts and Nevis Amateur Basketball Association (SKNABA) Junior Championship.

The excitement for the event turned even more high and filled with energy as phenomenal icons of the game had a guest appearance at the event. Antawan Jamison, Juwan Howard, Armand Massogo, and Makhtar N’Diaye were some of the key personalities who attended the event and guided the next generation and inspired them to follow their dreams.

The event notably featured different training sessions for the youth and also featured mentorship programs, and 3v3 tournaments. The Prime Minister also shared a glimpse of the opening ceremony on his social media where he was seen addressing the attendees and indulging in different activities with the youth.

This initiative by the government garnered a lot of attention online with netizens lauding the authorities for bringing back basketball to St Peters and helping the youth in building a secure and successful future.