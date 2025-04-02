Grenada farmers face severe water shortage, call for urgent action

The farmers claimed that chief economist Allison Haines cut off their water supply, citing its impact on the functioning of the Mirabeau culture station.

Grenada: Water crisis in Mirabeau has left the farmers outraged, who demand answers from the authorities. Farmers stated that they have been struggling with water availability for months, and the minimal rainfall during this season has further resulted in drought like conditions, leaving their crops dead and costing them a significant loss in economic terms.

The farmers claimed that their access to water was cut off by the chief economist, Allison Haines and emphasized that Haines cut off the water supply stating them that it is affecting the functioning of Mirabeau culture station.

Approximately 25 farmers across the region are facing the water interruption and are demanding government intervention to resolve the situation and act promptly. The farmers are outraged questioning the authorities that "who gave them access to cut off their water supply” specifically mentioning the Ministry of Agriculture.

‘It will affect us financially’: Farmers

The farmers stated that the disruption in water supply has put their crops into stress, hindering the plant’s growth and affecting the harvest. They further claimed that the decrease in a healthy harvest will affect their finances, which acts as a major setback for the young to follow farming practices.

Farmers across Mirabeau cultivate nearly 20 acres of land, where they particularly grow tomatoes, watermelons, carrots, sweet potatoes, yams, cauliflowers, bananas and more. The crops being seasonal vegetable plants require abundant water supply for a strong harvest and the water disruption has made the plants wilt and burn in scorching heat of the summer months.

“I have lost enough crops including melons, tomatoes, carrots, and cabbage. Everything is drying because we have no water,” a farmer stated.

Farmers assured of consistent water supply, but authorities failed

The farmers also claimed that they were promised a consistent water to supply last year, but their failure to do so has further outraged them over the crisis. They specifically pointed out that the two dams, one in the Morrison and the other in the Cherry Hill area could significantly help in sustaining the agriculture sector of their land and the Mirabeau agricultural station.