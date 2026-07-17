PM Terrance Drew to Match Youth Savings Deposits Under St. Kitts and Nevis ASPIRE Programme

During the ASPIRE Savings Account Deposit Exercise, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew pledged to personally match each participating child's savings deposit up to EC$200 to encourage financial literacy and saving habits.

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew has personally pledged to match young citizens’ savings deposits dollar-for-dollar up to $200 as part of an ongoing national campaign to foster financial literacy and long-term economic independence among the nation’s youth.

The announcement was made during the recent ASPIRE Savings Account Deposit Exercise, where school-aged children visited commercial banking institutions to execute real-time banking transactions. Under the supervision of bank staff and community leaders, participants filled out deposit slips, met with tellers, and made direct contributions into their personal savings accounts.

To encourage active participation, Prime Minister Drew confirmed that he would personally match each student's deposit up to $200 out of his own funds.

The deposit exercise forms a key operational pillar of the ASPIRE Programme (Achieving Success through Personal Investment, Resources, and Education). Launched as a cornerstone youth initiative by the Government of St Kitts and Nevis, ASPIRE provides eligible citizens aged 5 to 18 with a baseline grant of EC$1,000:

EC$500 Savings Seed: Deposited into an interest-bearing account at the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank.

EC$500 Equity Investment: Allocated into shares of state-owned entities to teach asset ownership and investment principles.

School Curriculum Integration: Paired with structured financial education delivered across primary and secondary school classrooms nationwide.

Following the exercise, Dr. Drew stressed that introducing money management habits during childhood is vital for long term independence and economic opportunity.

“One of the greatest investments we can make is in our children, not just in their education, but in the habits and values that will serve them for lifetime,” Dr. Drew stated.

“Financial literacy is not something we should wait until adulthood to teach. By introducing our children to saving, planning and responsible money management from an early age, we are helping to prepare them for a future of independence and opportunity.”

Addressing his decision to match the deposits, the Prime Minister noted that the gesture was intended to reinforce positive financial habits:

“My hope is that this simple gesture reinforces the importance of saving and reminds every child that their future is worth investing in.”

The deposit event forms part of the broader ASPIRE Programme, a government initiative designed to build financial literacy, self-confidence, and long-term economic stability for young people across the Federation.

“The ASPIRE Programme is about creating opportunities, building confidence, and ensuring that every young person in Saint Kitts and Nevis has the foundation to dream bigger and achieve more,” Dr. Drew added.

Government officials confirmed that practical deposit exercises and financial literacy workshops under the ASPIRE banner will continue across the Federation as part of the administration's wider youth development strategy.