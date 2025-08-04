Trinidad Teen Carisia Guerra Bourne reported missing since August 1

The missing girl's mother got a missed call from her at 11:39 am on Saturday.

Trinidad and Tobago: An 18-year-old girl from Upper Laventille has been missing since August 1st. The girl identified as Carisia Guerra Bourne has been reported missing by her mother, who last received a missed call from her on 2nd August.

According to reports, the mother of the missing girl received a missed call from her daughter at around 11:39 am on Saturday. The mother immediately went to the nearest Besson Street Police station to file a missing report at around 2:45 pm almost an hour after she attempted to make contact with her daughter.

The mother also stated that she has been in contact with her daughter since 1st August, but all the attempts have come to a failure. She added that she has received no helpful information from her daughter’s boyfriend as well with whom the teen notably resides with.

Investigations are being conducted by the authorities, who have also urged the locals to share any helpful information they have to aid in the discovery of the young teen.

Stay tuned with Associates Times for further updates as more information about the incident becomes available.