Saint Lucia marks two years since Julien Alfred’s historic Olympic Gold

Deputy Prime Minister Ernest Hilaire praised Julien Alfred as Saint Lucia marked two years since she became the country's first Olympic medallist with her historic 100m gold in Paris.

Saint Lucia: Deputy Prime Minister, Ernest Hilaire has congratulated Julien Alfred on the second anniversary of her historic Olympic 100m gold medal. He reflected on the moment that changed the lives of the Saint Lucian athlete, her community and the country.

In a Facebook post, Hilaire recalled Alfred’s victory at the 2024 Paris Olympics and he congratulated her for the achievement that made her a national sporting icon.

“Two years ago, today, Julien captured the 100m Gold Medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics and our lives changed forever,” Hilaire wrote. “A community and country will remain forever grateful! Julien to the world!”

Alfred made history when she won the women’s 100m final at the Stade de France in Paris. She crossed the finish line in 10.72 seconds. She set a new Saint Lucian National record and became the first Olympic medallist in the country’s history.

Alfred finished ahead of American Sha’Carri Richardson, who claimed the silver in 10.87 seconds. While another American, Melissa Jefferson, bagged bronze in 10.92 seconds.

This victory was significant for Saint Lucia, which had previously competed at seven Summer Olympic Games without winning a medal. Hence, her gold became the country’s first Olympic medal and made her one of the leading sprinters in the world.

The 100m win was also part of a breakthrough year for Alfred. Earlier in 2024, she won gold in the women’s 60m at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow. She also won silver in the 100m at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and reached the finals of both the 100m and 200m at the 2023 World Championships.

After her Olympic success, Alfred claimed another medal in Paris by taking the silver in the 200m. America's Gabby Thomas took the gold in that race and with this medal she brought her Olympic debut to two medals.

Alfred has continued to compete among the world’s top sprinters after her historic victory at the Paris Olympics. She won bronze in the 100m at the 2025 World Championships and has become a major figure in international athletics.

Two years after her Olympic breakthrough, the deputy Prime Minister congratulated her and said that Alfred’s victory has a major significance in Saint Lucia’s athletic history. It was a landmark moment in the career of the Caribbean athlete and in the history of Saint Lucia.