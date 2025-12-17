Dominica responds to US partial visa restrictions, engages officials for clarification

The government is actively engaging with US Embassy officials in Bridgetown to obtain formal clarification on the scope of the new measures.

Roseau, Dominica: The government of Dominica responded to the partial travel restrictions imposed by the United States, stating that the matter is being treated with the highest level of seriousness and urgency. The restrictions, which affect citizens of the island nation, will come into effect on January 1, 2026.

In an official statement, the government confirmed that they are actively engaging with officials of the United States Embassy in Bridgetown, Barbados to obtain formal clarification on the scope of the measures. As per the government, the discussions are ongoing to better understand the factors that led to the decision.

The government also sought clarity on the specific implications for Dominican travellers, students, families and other legitimate holders of US visas. They reassured the citizens that the government will continue to work closely with US authorities to address any issues identified, to protect the interests of Dominican citizens and to ensure that accurate information is provided to the public.

President Donald Trump announced the partial travel ban on 15 new countries on Tuesday due to which the citizens of Dominica will also face restrictions on entry into the United States. Along with Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda has also faced the same restrictions as the name was also added into the list.

While talking about the Eastern Caribbean countries, President Trump noted that the concerns have been raised about their Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. He said that the country offers CBI without residency which poses challenges for screening and vetting purposes.

In response, the government of Dominica said that they intend to talk with authorities of the US to discuss the matter. The development comes despite a recent agreement signed by the Caribbean CBI jurisdictions for the implementation of the physical residency requirements. The Government of Dominica has now confirmed that it will actively engage with US officials to discuss these factors ahead of the implementation of the travel restrictions.