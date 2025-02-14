TikTok Makes a Comeback in the US—Here’s Why

The short video sharing platform, TikTok makes a return in US after more than 25 days of disappearing on Google’s play store and Apple’s App Store. Both the companies removed the app from their platforms on January 18, following the announcement of the ban on the app by authorities.

The app made its comeback to the Google and Apple servers on Thursday evening. According to reports, both the companies removed the apps from their platforms in order to avoid any penalty in future that could cost them millions of dollars.

Why TikTok is back in App Store?

Apple restored TikTok back to its app store after receiving a letter from US Attorney General Pam Bondi, who assured the company that they will not be fined for hosting the app. This comes as President Donald Trump has extended a 75 days lifeline to the app and it can be used during this period across US.

Who Bought TikTok 2025?

TikTok is currently owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company. However, the app is on sale currently in USA and if it gets a renowned buyer, it could sustain in the US market. The app is in scrutiny in the US due to its Chinese origin, as American authorities claim that the app could access their data.

Since TikTok has entered controversy in the USA, several renowned personalities including Mr Beast, and Elon musk has been rumored as buyers, however Musk has confirmed that he has no interest in acquiring the app.

Notably, President Trump extended an offer to the app stating that US would like to have 50% of the app’s share along with other companies through a joint venture. The President also inaugurated the US sovereign fund that could participate in TikTok’s deal making.

Netizens express Excitement on TikTok’s return

As soon as the app made a comeback on Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store, netizens expressed their excitement. A user named Prima Anastasia wrote, “Yayyy so is CapCut! My phone off loaded it during the shut down . I just got it back.”

“Omg thank you cause I got a new phone yesterday and forgot all about it lol I was sooo sad,” wrote Brianna May.