TikTok Makes a Comeback in the US—Here’s Why

TikTok made its comeback to Google and Apple stores after being removed to avoid potential future penalties.

Written by Amara Campbell

2025-02-14 09:21:31

TikTok resurgence in the US explained

The short video sharing platform, TikTok makes a return in US after more than 25 days of disappearing on Google’s play store and Apple’s App Store. Both the companies removed the app from their platforms on January 18, following the announcement of the ban on the app by authorities.  

The app made its comeback to the Google and Apple servers on Thursday evening. According to reports, both the companies  removed the apps from their platforms in order to avoid any penalty in future that could cost them millions of dollars.  

Why TikTok is back in App Store?  

Apple restored TikTok back to its app store after receiving a letter from US Attorney General Pam Bondi, who assured the company that they will not be fined for hosting the app. This comes as President Donald Trump has extended a 75 days lifeline to the app and it can be used during this period across US.  

Who Bought TikTok 2025?  

TikTok is currently owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company. However, the app is on sale currently in USA and if it gets a renowned buyer, it could sustain in the US market. The app is in scrutiny in the US due to its Chinese origin, as American authorities claim that the app could access their data.  

Since TikTok has entered controversy in the USA, several renowned personalities including Mr Beast, and Elon musk has been rumored as buyers, however Musk has confirmed that he has no interest in acquiring the app.  

Notably, President Trump extended an offer to the app stating that US would like to have 50% of the app’s share along with other companies through a joint venture. The President also inaugurated the US sovereign fund that could participate in TikTok’s deal making. 

Netizens express Excitement on TikTok’s return 

As soon as the app made a comeback on Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store, netizens expressed their excitement. A user named Prima Anastasia wrote, “Yayyy so is CapCut! My phone off loaded it during the shut down . I just got it back.” 

Omg thank you cause I got a new phone yesterday and forgot all about it lol I was sooo sad,” wrote Brianna May.  

Share:

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Amara Campbell

Related Articles

Anderson Peterson all set to compete at Wanda Diamond League Tomorrow (PC - Facebook)
News

Anderson Peters all set to compete at Wanda Diamond League Tomorrow

2025-02-14 09:21:31

Chief Secretary’s Office employee held for illegal trafficking in Tobago
News

Chief Secretary’s Office employee held for illegal trafficking in Tobago

2025-02-14 09:21:31

Accused men of San Fernando robbery faces trail. Image Credit: Kicklighter Law
Trinidad and Tobago

Accused of mason’s murder booked in Sangre Grande 

2025-02-14 09:21:31

Jamaica Ward Home
News

Six females missing from Homestead Place of Safety in Jamaica

2025-02-14 09:21:31

Caribbean

BR vs SKNP: All you need to know about winning probability, result outcom...

2025-02-14 09:21:31

World

Norwegian Family wraps home in Glass Blanket, turning Winter into Summer

2025-02-14 09:21:31

West Indies

107-run partnership between Brandon King and Evin Lewis wins T20 for Wind...

2025-02-14 09:21:31

Saint Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis: Kim Collins Athletic Stadium progressing rapidly in t...

2025-02-14 09:21:31