Trump’s Executive Order Renaming Gulf of Mexico Draws Global Backlash

The google maps application has now officially changed the name of ‘Gulf of Mexico’ to ‘Gulf of America’ after President Trump’s order. The change of the name of the gulf came after a series of controversies, as Mexican authorities cited disagreement over the change of its name.

Google confirmed the update through X (formerly known as Twitter), emphasizing that it was a long-standing policy. The American search engine company stated, “We have a longstanding practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources.”

The tech giant then confirmed that US residents will see the name of the gulf as a’Gulf of America’, while those residing in Mexico will see the name as ‘Gulf of Mexico’ on google maps. However, everyone else across the world will see both the names on the application.

Why did trump rename the Gulf of Mexico?

As soon as Trump took the office, he has been active in bringing in reforms in the US system by signing executive orders and passing new laws. He recently issued the executive order to change the name of Gulf of Mexico’s name to Gulf of America. Trump made this decision while highlighting that the body of water has been important for America since it grew and represents a national legacy.

Mexican President wrote letter to Google

The President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum also wrote a letter to Google in order to reconsider their decision of renaming the Gulf of Mexico. The Mexical leader made this move immediately after President Trump announced that he aims to rename the gulf.

However, Google reaffirmed that they will only change the name for people residing in US, considering that the water body has been named as ‘Gulf of Mexico’ since 100 of years.

Social media reacts to the name change

A user named Rajagopal Nair wrote on Facebook, “We do not know what is happening to Mr. Donald Trump who appears to be in a hurry as he may turn out to be direction less. He looks quite different and takes decisions on his own with out having consultations from any one. His decisions may turn out to be hasty.”

Leslie Connelly Chakalis wrote, “This is so embarrassing for our country. Anyone who voted for this clown should be ashamed of themselves.”

“Poor United States, what it is going to suffer from this man's follies. Let him celebrate that for his country that is in decline it is called the Gulf of America, for Mexico and for the rest of the world and international organizations it will always be the Gulf of Mexico par excellence,” wrote Antonio on Facebook.