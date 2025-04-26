Grenadian educator Dexter Warren stages solo protest against ‘unjust’ teacher transfers

The protestor stood outside the Esplanade mall, holding boards and chart papers that outlined his demands and frustrations with the Ministry of Education.

Grenada: An educator with seventeen years in service came out for a solo protest in Saint George, Grenada on Tuesday following the transfers announced by the Ministry of education. Educator Dexter Warren described the movement as ‘Unjust’ and called out the authorities while citing his frustration.

The protestor stood in front of the Esplanade mall and while protesting, he was seen holding boards and chart papers, where he wrote his demands and outlined his frustration over the Ministry of Education. Warren states that he has written to the Ministry of Education several times in the past years, but his concerns were never heard, and he consistently went unanswered. He wrote eight different points outlining the demands of teachers which are listed below:

The Public Service Commission (PSC) and the Ministry of Education (MOE) should not treat teachers unjustly and unfairly without due process, explanation or proper consideration. A teacher should not be treated line a pawn by the PSC & MOE, but should instead be treated with respect & fairness. The PSC & MOE should never join with manipulative & unjust principals to bully teachers. The Education Act & Constitution applies to both principals & teachers, No one is above the law. A teacher should never be removed from their school for simply speaking out against unfairness, injustice or the disrespectful conduct of their principal. A teacher with 15 years of service should not be denied workload by a principal and then transferred by the PSC and MOE for asking simply ‘where is my workload?’ Every teacher deserves to be heard & treated fairly by the PSC and MOE. Principals should not be allowed to humiliate, disrespect or destroy a teacher’s reputation, nor should the PSC & MOE punish teachers when they speak up against such injustice.

The protestor as he put ahead his demands, received immense support online. Netizens called out that bullying against teachers is a prevailing issue in the country which should be brought to light.

A user named Joslyn Peters wrote on Facebook, “Teachers in this country have rights, and they deserve protection from bullying. Unfortunately, the Public Service Commission often listens to principals who perpetrate this bullying against their own staff. I speak from experience and will continue to advocate against bullying, disrespect, injustice, discrimination, and marginalization in the workplace.”

She further added that teachers should know their rights and should wisely utilise their powers.