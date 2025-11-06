BREAKING: UWP’s Nancy Charles Reportedly Detained in Saint Lucia  

UWP’s Nancy Charles was reportedly detained and later released in Saint Lucia, with sources indicating formal charges may follow.

Saint Lucia: Reports have surfaced that UWP’s Nancy Charles was detained earlier today and was later released by the authorities.

While no official confirmation is yet made, sources have indicated that formal charges may soon follow on the official.

What’s Known so far?

A social media post is circulating across internet in Saint Lucia claiming Nancy Charles was briefly detained but did not cite any official police notice or court filing.

Over the past years, there have been heightened tensions involving Deputy Prime Minister Ernest Hilaire and Nancy Charles, including publicly announced legal actions and public disputes.

Why detention may have occurred?

Without any official police or court records, the detention remains unclear, as no announcement has also been made publicly.

The detention may have occurred due to the ongoing legal conflict between Deputy PM Ernest Hilaire and Charles over defamation related actions.

What to watch next?

Official statements from the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force or the Office of the DPP confirming any detention, or whether any charges were laid.