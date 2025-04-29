PM Roosevelt Skerrit calls CBI Programmes crucial for economic resilience in Caribbean Nations

Prime Minister Skerrit emphasized that the Caribbean Investment Summit served as a key platform for discussions on Citizenship by Investment Programmes.

The Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, addressed the media after returning from the 2025 Caribbean Investment Summit. The meeting which was held in Antigua and Barbuda last week, was attended by several leaders of the Caribbean.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the summit was a platform for the discussion on the Citizenship by Investment Programmes of the Caribbean. The Prime Ministers and leaders of the other CBI nations, including Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Trinidad and Tobago were also present.

PM Skerrit said that the discussion on the CBI programmes of the various island nations was held in a timely manner. The Prime Minister of Dominica noted that the Caribbean nations understand the critical importance of safeguarding the integrity of these initiatives.

Citizenship by Investment Programmes have been instrumental in shaping the economic resilience of these nations. The Prime Minister accordingly noted that, “These programmes must be protected through the collective will of all.”

“This is why I sounded a call for members of the private sector agents, developers and other stakeholders to speak up in defence and indeed promotion of our programmes.” The Prime Minister highlighted that the Citizenship by Investment Programme continues to underpin economic activity in countries across Caribbean

The discussion among the leaders in Antigua reaffirmed a shared commitment to enhancing cooperation across the region. The leaders have agreed to improve collaboration particularly in the areas of due diligence.

Vetting and Independent Regulation are also areas where the leadership has pledged to introduce improvements. PM Roosevelt Skerrit highlighted that, “We acknowledged that while the regulatory landscape continues to evolve we too must adapt.”

He urged his fellow leaders to be proactive and transparent in upholding global standards. This will help to preserve the reputation of the Caribbean Nations as trustworthy partners in the global investment community.

The leaders of the Caribbean also discussed the growing need to harmonize their policies. This will help to prevent undercutting and fragmentation within the region by all the Caribbean nations.

The Prime Minister highlighted that it is the responsibility of the people who are benefitting from the CBI Programme to defend it. The businesses, members of the community have been benefitting from the funds generated through CBI.

PM Skerrit said that it is the responsibility of the whole region to unite, strengthen their collective voice and project greater stability.

He highlighted that they will likely have the first draft of the legislation in May 2025 which shall establish the independent regulatory commission. Furthermore, he took the platform to highlight that Dominica is fully committed to the highest standards of integrity in its CBI programme.

“We continue to strengthen our already rigorous due diligence processes and make the necessary changes to ensure the programme operates at the highest standards of integrity,” said Prime Minister Skerrit during the media interaction

According to the Prime Minister, the government is channeling CBI resources into transformative national projects. The funds generated through the CBI programme are being used in sectors like healthcare and housing.

The construction of the International Airport and the financing of the national employment programme are also funded by the Citizenship by Investment Programme.