New State-of-art cruise terminal to be launched at fifth berth of Antigua cruise port

The new cruise terminal will consist of a state-of-the art facility which will bring a chance to accommodate massive and huge cruise ships of different cruise lines.

Written by Anglina Byron

2025-02-28 17:34:07

Antigua Cruise Port

Antigua and Barbuda: A new world-class cruise terminal will be introduced at the fifth berth of Antigua Cruise Port as the construction for the facility officially commenced on February 10, 2025. The project is aimed at driving economic growth and new employment opportunities for the local community, uplifting cruise as well as tourism sector. 

The new cruise terminal will consist of a state-of-the art facility which will bring a chance to accommodate massive and huge cruise ships of different cruise lines. The port which is operated by Global Ports Holding (GPH) will be facilitated with enhanced infrastructures that will be used to elevate the operations. 

Antigua Cruise Port is taking the major step to strengthen Antigua and Barbuda’s position as a premier cruise destination, elevating visitor experience. It will foster growth and economic conditions of the country, reinforcing their close collaboration with local authorities and other key stakeholders. 

GPH is known as the largest cruise port operator which is also vital role for the long-term growth and the enhanced success of Antigua and Barbuda. It will also position the country as the premier destination where cruises will dock at incredible pace. 

Gasper George, General Manager at Antigua Cruise Port expressed delight and noted that they have launched the highly anticipated “Upland Development Project.” He added that there is need to focus on creating new opportunities in the industry so that it could create new and hundreds of jobs for the people of Antigua and Barbuda. 

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Global Ports Holdings added that the construction of the project will serve the significant milestone for the ultimate cruise tourism sector of Antigua and Barbuda. 

Prime Minister Gaston Browne added that the cruise terminal will bring new economic opportunities for the country which is bringing new experience for the travellers. It will offer number of amenities to ensure that the visitor experience will be enhanced. 

Anglina Byron

