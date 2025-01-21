Rough Seas alert issued for Dominica amid scattered showers

The few showers can become tough for low-lying and flood-prone areas as the advisory has also been issued for the operators and sea crafters.

Roseau, Dominica: Rough Seas and windy weather alert has been issued for Dominica due to high-pressure system and other breezy conditions. The cloudy skies with a few showers will likely impact the country over the period of 24 hours as the high-pressure will dominate the area.

The few showers can become tough for low-lying and flood-prone areas as the advisory has also been issued for the operators and sea crafters. The met department noted that there is a need to adopt cautious approach to enhance their safety and other protocols, aiming to mitigate the potential risk of the floods and the heavy rainfall.

Moderate to rough seas are expected to impact Dominica with waves up to 10 ft on the area from northern to eastern and 7ft from western. Sea bathers are also asked to remain out of the crucial areas, aiming to enhance their safety and security.

The met department also noted that the coastal residents should also have to prepare for rough seas where the high-pressure will dominate the entire structure in Dominica.

In Morning of January 21, 2024, partly cloudy to cloudy and windy weather will impact the conditions in Dominica. Some scattered showers are also expected to impact the country with maximum winds from 1.5 to 3.0 m and then 5.0 to 10.0 ft.

On the other hand, in the afternoon, the weather is expected to be slightly modified from fair to partly cloudy weather with windy conditions ad brief isolated showers. The wind speed will likely impact the weather in Dominica from 12 pm to 6 pm with high briefs and other cloudy conditions.

In Night from 6 pm to 6 am, partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy and breezy conditions will impact Dominica with some scattered showers. The wind speed will remain moderate to rough with other seas. The met department added that the coastal residents will face tough conditions of rough seas.