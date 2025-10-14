Sandy Point’s Black Sand Beach named among Secluded Beaches of Caribbean Journal

The feature was written by Guy Britton and was published on October 9, 2025, highlighting Sandy Point as a hidden treasure on the western end of St. Kitts.

St Kitts and Nevis: Sandy Point’s Black Sand Beach has been named among 15 Secluded Caribbean Beaches of the Caribbean Journal. It has earned a spot on the magazine, enhancing its global presence and tourist appeal.

The feature was written by Guy Britton and was published on October 9, 2025, highlighting Sandy Point as a hidden treasure on the western end of St. Kitts. It is considered a peaceful escape where tourists can explore tranquility, history and scenic splendor that are blending with each other effortlessly.

Sandy Point is located at the western end of St. Kitts further stretches widely with sand backed by green hills and open sea. It is also considered a UNESCO-listed Brimstone Hill Fortress. Britton added that the beach is known for being peaceful, quiet and undiscovered.

The article further praised Sandy Point’s unspoiled charm and relaxed atmosphere. It described the beach as a perfect antidote to crowded tourist beaches that will not be found elsewhere in the Caribbean.

The article noted, “The beach has an easy, unfussy vibe. It’s rarely crowded, the water is calm and clear, and there’s an excellent local bar, Rum Dawg, right by the shore.”

According to Caribbean Journal, visitors can access Sandy Point by flying into Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport (SKB), with regular service from Miami and other U.S. hubs. The scenic drive from the airport to Sandy Point takes approximately 30 minutes, offering views of the island’s lush interior and western coastline.

The recognition adds another jewel to St. Kitts’ growing reputation as a destination of natural beauty and authentic Caribbean character. Sandy Point’s inclusion alongside beaches from islands such as Antigua, Dominica, and Saint Lucia reaffirms the Federation’s position as one of the region’s best-kept secrets for travelers seeking serenity and authenticity.

Now, the visitors have been asking to come to the country and explore Sandy Beach.